Semester pushback meets students and faculty halfway

It only makes sense for Syracuse University to delay an immediate return to campus so quickly after the holiday season. With discoveries of a new COVID-19 strand across the United States, there is no other way to reduce the chances of an unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak once students and faculty return for residential instruction. While some argue that such a late decision is unfair to students, it should not come as a surprise. SU’s smart decision to delay the start of residential instruction should remind students of how serious this virus is.

Now that a case of the newest variant of the virus has been found in Saratoga, New York, those thinking of returning to campus in the spring may reconsider. Some may decide that it might be best to stay home altogether, and the postponement of the semester gives them time to do so.

Returning to campus depends on one’s priorities. Unless it is absolutely necessary for a class or lab to be held in-person, remote learning is probably the best way to approach education next semester. Why attend school in person, only to deal with constantly avoiding the virus and experiencing cold winter weather? If the option is viable, why walk around in a mask, coat, hat and gloves while juggling learning materials when you can still learn from the comfort of your home?

The university administration’s decision to push back the semester is their way of meeting students and faculty halfway. SU will still receive your tuition, room and board payments, just two weeks later than planned. Likewise, SU students will still receive an in-person education, just two weeks later, and without any breaks.

So, enjoy this extra time you’ve been given. Think of it as that extra holiday gift you didn’t know you needed. It seems like the right way to kick off this new and unprecedented year.

But when finally allowed to return to campus for residential instruction, students and faculty should be prepared to grind. A college semester during an ongoing pandemic will not be easy, especially with the lack of a spring break.

It’s time to figure out your coping strategies and apply them. You will need them. If you are not organized, you better find a way to get there. Get all the sleep you can and hope your professors are forgiving with their workload. That being said, professors, please be forgiving with students’ workloads.

Now is not the time to come unprepared for a semester that may not be as gracious as the last. The university is trying to meet us halfway. Be prepared to do the same in return.

Camille Daniels is a graduate student in the magazine, newspaper and online journalism program. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at cdaniels@syr.edu.