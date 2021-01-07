Remembrance scholars condemn Capitol storming as ‘domestic terrorism’

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars on Thursday condemned the storming of the United States Capitol Building by a pro-Trump mob as “an act of domestic terrorism.”

Every year, SU chooses 35 Remembrance Scholars and two Lockerbie Scholars to represent the victims of the Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist bombing above Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988. The bombing killed 270 people, including 35 SU students.

The scholars — whose work includes educating SU students on the dangers of modern-day terrorism — condemned Wednesday’s insurrection at the Capitol as an example of domestic terrorism that the SU community “must denounce with the same fervor we denounce acts of foreign terror.” The group also called out the lack of resistance by law enforcement, which failed to stop the mass of insurgents from breaking into the Senate chamber and the offices of some lawmakers.

“The minimal response by law enforcement to violent insurrection illustrates the continuing injustices enabled by white supremacy and the grave effects of misinformation,” the scholars said in the statement.

Advertisement

The mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol as Congress convened to certify the electoral college votes, resulting in lawmakers sheltering in place or moving to secure locations. The chaos, which was stoked by Trump at a rally on Wednesday morning, ended as additional law enforcement and the National Guard arrived. Four people died.

Congress resumed certifying electoral college results on Wednesday evening, confirming Joe Biden, an SU alumnus, would become President on Jan. 20.

“The attack we witnessed on Capitol Hill serves as a stark reminder that terrorism takes many forms,” the scholars’ statement read. “Today and every day: Demand strong opposition to senseless violence.”