No. 8 Virginia crushes Syracuse’s zone in 81-58 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — All Quincy Guerrier could do was throw his hands into the air in frustration.

Jay Huff had flashed to the high post, caught the pass and dished out to waiting shooter Trey Murphy in the corner. Guerrier’s closeout was a few steps too late, much like the Orange’s 2-3 zone the entire night.

So when Murphy drilled the the Cavaliers 10th 3-pointer of the night, Guerrier tossed his hands up, bereft of solutions to stop the No. 8 Cavaliers’ offense.

Syracuse had seen this UVA offense before, two years ago in the Carrier Dome. Yet again, Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone defense had no answers for the Cavaliers’ shooting barrage. Boeheim shouted as Guerrier ran back down the court, but there was nothing the Hall of Fame coach could say.

Much like the Orange’s defeat to Pittsburgh defeat nine days prior, when Syracuse allowed 64 second-half points, the Orange had no answer. No reply for Virginia head coach Tony Bennett’s reloaded roster of willing passers. No reply for its able shooters. Syracuse entered Monday night’s matchup with No. 8 Virginia coming off its best win of the season against then-No. 16 Virginia Tech, but that win wasn’t one that would move the needle enough to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. The home win was good, but a road win against the Atlantic Coast Conference leader on Monday would’ve been the Orange’s first real statement win to the selection committee.

Instead, Virginia (11-2, 7-0 ACC) exposed SU’s 2-3 zone with seamless ball movement, off-ball rotations and unconscious 3-point shooting. The Cavaliers drained 14-of-31 from beyond the 3-point arc, and avoided another collapse against the Orange’s late full court press to beat Syracuse (9-5, 3-4) 81-58 on Monday night.

The Orange’s showed improvement by rebounding and preventing open 3-point attempts in its past two games. Monday night, though, it failed at both. The Cavaliers made seven first half 3s and four more in the first six minutes of the second half to build an insurmountable 16-point lead.

Virginia brought the same offensive look on Monday from its Carrier Dome outing two years ago. On that night, the future national champions put their best passer, Ty Jerome, in the high post. Jerome dished out 14 assists and Virginia made a program-record 18 3s.

Fast forward two years and Bennett had the exact same plan. Bennett put his best passer, 5-foot-9 point guard Kihei Clark, in the high post. Clark assisted five of the Cavaliers’ first nine baskets, three of them dunks to open players underneath.

Alan Griffin had 13 points along with eight rebounds in Syracuse’s loss to UVA. Courtesy of Andrew Shurtleff | The Daily Progress

While Boeheim’s vaunted zone was picked apart early on, Bennett’s pack-line defense forced nearly all of the Orange’s offense to operate outside the paint. When Guerrier was isolated on Sam Hauser on the game’s first two possessions, he settled for two shots outside the paint. The Orange kept firing from beyond the arc, each clank a reminder of the shooting struggles that have defined the Orange’s subpar long-range shooting season.

Syracuse’s contested shot-making kept them in the game in the first half, as difficult pull-up jump shots and long-range attempts were countered by the Cavaliers’ dunks and open 3-pointers.

Hauser entered the game as the Cavaliers second best 3-point shooter and scored 15 first half points. Syracuse knew it’d need to keep Hauser from draining more open looks if the Orange wanted a chance to mount a second-half comeback. Yet to start the second half, Huff moved to the high post and dished out an assist to the corner — to Hauser.

The ensuing possession, Huff rotated around the high post and found himself at the top of the key, where Murphy’s extra pass resulted in a wide open look for the 7-foot-1 center. When Reece Beekman — who’d made only four 3s this season — hit a wide open 3, Bennett smiled and turned to his bench.





Syracuse tried to claw its way back into the game with the press — which famously erased a 16-point deficit in the Elite Eight in 2016. After UVA had three turnovers on the first four possessions, Bennett called timeout. Virginia made adjustments. Their turnover issues were fixable, and resulted in four easy Huff dunks down the stretch run. Instead of coming back, Syracuse’s deficit grew larger.

After one of their best all-around defensive performances, when Syracuse rebounded and defended in an 18-point win against Virginia Tech, Boeheim was asked if he thought the Orange were back to their pre-COVID-19 layoff selves.

“Well, we’ve had two good games,” Boeheim said.

Two days later, Virginia scored more points on the Orange’s 2-3 zone than they did on 2019’s historic shooting night, and scored more points on the Orange’s 2-3 zone than they ever have in the Bennett era.