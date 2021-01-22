The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Intelligence, class and style were all on display by women attending the inauguration, setting the tone for a rebranded United States that empowers women rather than belittles them.

As of Wednesday, there is officially a woman in the second-highest office in the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in her vibrant purple outfit, reminded us of both her feminine side and the duty she now holds that, up until now, has only been held by men.

Harris alone represents so many firsts. She’s the first woman, first Black person, first Asian American person and first graduate of a historically Black college and university — Howard University — to be elected vice president. She is also the daughter of immigrants. She, along with husband Doug Emhoff, represents the change of women taking a leadership role outside the home and finding support in their male spouses.

From former first lady Michelle Obama strutting down the red carpet in a monochromatic pantsuit to Jennifer Lopez singing in both English and Spanish, the inauguration was a groundbreaking inspiration to young women around the globe. All the women involved pointed to the next four years as a time to restore the country’s pride in being the most multifaceted nation in the world.

Advertisement

As I watched the event, I was impressed with the style of Obama in her burgundy pantsuit. She reminded us that, like her pantsuit, she still had something to say. Kind of like her bestselling memoir “Becoming,” which broke publishing records with its release.

The rich color of first lady Jill Biden’s ocean blue outfit brought our country a sense of calmness and classiness, traits we have been missing in the past four years. For the first time, our first lady is a woman in high academia who chooses to continue her career, unapologetic about her professional aspirations.

Her perseverance reminds young women that they should never fully sacrifice their own goals for the sake of their partner’s. Biden, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, broke ageist stereotypes by rocking a high heel, reminding us that age is indeed just a number.

What was most on display during the inauguration was the modernness of the family in both presidential homes. Each family is “untraditional.” One marriage is multicultural and inter-religious, and each is a second for both men. Each woman has taken on the role of stepparent with humility, loving their stepchildren as equally as the spouse they married. They resemble many families that make up this country.

For those who prefer that things remain the same, now may be the time to rethink that. Witnessing the important role of women in all stages of life on Wednesday is a reminder of how important it is to display nuclear families and men at the forefront of politics.

Witnessing a woman being sworn into the second-highest office is indeed both an inspiring sight and a reminder of how long it has taken women to attain this moment. Harris has officially broken the glass ceiling.

With four capable adults heading up the two presidential homes, Americans can find some part of themselves in the administration.

The inauguration should remind us all that, while we still have our differences, being different does not have to be a bad thing. We are actually better for it.

Camille Daniels is a graduate student in the magazine, newspaper and online journalism program. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at cdaniels@syr.edu.