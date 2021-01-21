Luther Archimede drafted No. 13 in MLS SuperDraft by New York Red Bulls

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

UPDATED: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

The New York Red Bulls selected Syracuse forward Luther Archimede as 13th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday.

After starting five games in 2019 for the Orange and scoring four goals, Archimede played in four of Syracuse’s five matches in 2020 but did not record a goal or assist. Before arriving in Syracuse, Archimede played for FC Sochaux’s academy in France and represented the overseas region of Guadeloupe in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

Archimede is the 10th SU player to go in the first round of the draft. Tajon Buchanan, Ryan Raposo and Nyal Higgins were selected in the previous two years.

Last season, the Red Bulls scored just 29 goals in 23 regular season games, finishing 16th out of 26 teams. Like most SuperDraft picks, Archimede will have to fight for a place on the roster. But given that New York has just three recognized forwards on its roster and that it has a track record of developing prospects, Archimede may have an opportunity to play in the 2021-22 MLS season.

Former Syracuse defender Sondre Norheim was also selected in the third round by Nashville SC with the 73rd pick. Norheim, who was a four-year starter for the Orange, made 59 appearances and was named a team captain ahead of the 2020 season.