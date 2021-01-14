Light Work will feature 12 SU seniors’ photography in online exhibition

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Light Work, a local nonprofit, will showcase the work of 12 Syracuse University seniors through its 2021 Transmedia Photography Annual exhibition. The exhibit will take place from Jan. 25 through March 4.

The exhibition’s artists are students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts’ Department of Transmedia. Four of the seniors also received awards for their work, including “Best of Show” and honorable mentions.

Gregory Eddi Jones, who served as a juror for the awards, said in a press release that there is “tense anxiety” in many of the photographs.

Dan Lyon’s photograph “Purgatory,” which was awarded “Best of Show,” depicts figures who are “fragmented from one another in chasms of physical space,” Jones said. Other works include Ally Walsh’s piece, “Fire,” which “belies a historical portrait-form” by portraying a woman covered in a red shawl. Walsh’s photograph won an honorable mention.

Patrons are encouraged to view the pieces online, as Light Work’s galleries are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I admire the honesty of these pictures as they make visible personal feelings of their authors while reflecting the uncertainties that we all share,” Jones said. “Questions of ‘Who are we?’ ‘Where are we coming from?’ and ‘Where are we going?’ are programmed into nearly all forms of critical photographic inquiry, and the work of these students is no exception.”