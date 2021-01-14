Light Work will feature 12 SU seniors’ photography in online exhibition
Courtesy of Light Work
The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.
Light Work, a local nonprofit, will showcase the work of 12 Syracuse University seniors through its 2021 Transmedia Photography Annual exhibition. The exhibit will take place from Jan. 25 through March 4.
The exhibition’s artists are students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts’ Department of Transmedia. Four of the seniors also received awards for their work, including “Best of Show” and honorable mentions.
Gregory Eddi Jones, who served as a juror for the awards, said in a press release that there is “tense anxiety” in many of the photographs.
:trophy::camera_with_flash:Congratulations to Dan Lyon (@adriclyon), recipient of BEST OF SHOW for the 2021 Transmedia Photography Annual! Gregory Eddi Jones, founding editor and publisher of In the In-Between, served as juror. We extend our congrats to Lyon and all of this year’s @suphotobfa exhibiting artists.
“There is a tense anxiety in many of these photographs, and for good reason, given the turmoil of the world in recent past and the uncertainties of the future. Questions of “Who are we?” “Where are we coming from?” and “Where are we going?” are programmed into nearly all forms of critical photographic inquiry, and the work of these students is no exception. Answers to these questions might be found in the vast distance between people in Dan Lyon’s landscape photograph “Purgatory,” in which figures appear fragmented from one another in chasms of physical space but also perhaps psychic, spiritual, or political space.” — @gregoryeddijonesAdvertisement
Dan Lyon’s photograph “Purgatory,” which was awarded “Best of Show,” depicts figures who are “fragmented from one another in chasms of physical space,” Jones said. Other works include Ally Walsh’s piece, “Fire,” which “belies a historical portrait-form” by portraying a woman covered in a red shawl. Walsh’s photograph won an honorable mention.
Patrons are encouraged to view the pieces online, as Light Work’s galleries are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I admire the honesty of these pictures as they make visible personal feelings of their authors while reflecting the uncertainties that we all share,” Jones said. “Questions of ‘Who are we?’ ‘Where are we coming from?’ and ‘Where are we going?’ are programmed into nearly all forms of critical photographic inquiry, and the work of these students is no exception.”
Published on January 14, 2021 at 7:23 pm
Contact Christopher: cscargla@syr.edu | @chrisscargs