Former SU tennis player Maddie Kobelt returns as assistant coach

Former Syracuse tennis player Maddie Kobelt is returning to the program as an assistant coach, SU Athletics announced Monday. Kobelt was a second team All-ACC and All-Big East selection from 2011-14 with the Orange.

Kobelt led Syracuse during her freshman year with a team-high overall record of 35-15. By senior year, she was a team captain, and she concluded her Syracuse career as the 30th player in program history with 100 victories.

“It was an honor to be an (athlete) and it’s an even greater honor to join the coaching staff. I am excited to start working with such an excellent group of players and coaches,” Kobelt said in an SU Athletics release.

After graduation, she competed in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Pro Circuit, earning as high as No. 893 in singles and No. 294 in doubles, in addition to 12 ITF doubles titles.

Since 2018, Kobelt has coached both the men’s and women’s teams at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, less than an hour from her hometown, New Albany. In the spring 2020, Kobelt helped the women’s team reach No. 12 in the ITA’s Division III rankings. The men’s squad also held a 7-3 record before COVID-19 halted the season.





“Maddie’s reputation in the coaching community is as good as it gets and for good reason. She has had great success as a player in the collegiate level and in the WTA, and also as a college coach,” head coach Younes Limam said. “Her work ethic, experience and passion for the sport will bring tremendous value to our program.”