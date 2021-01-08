DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado to retire in August

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado will retire Aug. 1 after 40 years in law enforcement and five years at Syracuse University.

As DPS chief, Maldonado leads a team of public safety, community service and residential community safety officers. He is also responsible for fire and life safety, security and emergency planning, and management and response teams, according to an SU News release.

Throughout his time at the university, Maldonado has helped DPS strengthen its training programs and policing strategies as well as diversity within the department, according to the release. Under his leadership, the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement also accredited DPS.

Maldonado has also faced criticism from the campus community during his time as DPS chief.

Advertisement

Last year, #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, called for Maldonado’s resignation after its occupation of the Barnes Center at The Arch. The movement, formed in response to SU’s handling of a series of on-campus hate incidents, pressured university officials to meet its demands and urged them to support students of color.

Maldonado was also DPS chief throughout #NotAgainSU’s occupation of Crouse-Hinds Hall, during which the campus community criticized DPS officers for their interactions with protesters. On the second day of the protest, DPS officers sealed off the building’s entrances, preventing outside food, medicine and supplies from entering, and, on several occasions, exhibited hostility toward students.

Prior to his time at SU, Maldonado served as director of campus safety at Nazareth College and was captain of the New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations.