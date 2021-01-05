Beat writers unanimously predict Syracuse to defeat Pitt after ending 2nd pause

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in its first game back after two-week pause due to positive COVID-19 tests in Buffalo’s program, the Orange’s opponent on Dec. 19.

Quincy Guerrier, the Orange’s sophomore forward, is one of two players in the Atlantic Coast Conference to average a double-double, sitting third in the conference in points per game and second in rebounds per game. He’s helped ignite SU’s offense during shooting droughts.

The Panthers last played Dec. 22 and lost by 10 points to Louisville, but they also knocked off Northwestern earlier in the season in Evanston. Pitt’s game against the Cardinals, however, was its first without leading scorer and rebounder Justin Champagnie, who’s the only other player besides Guerrier to average a double-double. Champagnie experienced a knee injury two weeks ago in practice and will not play against Syracuse.

Here’s what The Daily Orange’s beat writers think will happen when Syracuse plays Pittsburgh:

Advertisement

Andrew Crane (7-0)

Unpaused (again)

Syracuse 78, Pittsburgh 65

Syracuse had a bit of momentum after its comeback to beat UB, a third straight win heading into the bulk of ACC play, but that was way back on Dec. 19. As opposed to the Orange’s last game off a pause against Bryant — when they barely snuck by for a one-point win — Pittsburgh is also coming off a two-week break from games due to COVID-19 issues. That could even out any rust that comes from a lack of game reps, which would give SU an advantage simply because the Panthers are missing three or four scholarship players.

Playing a team like Pitt is a good way for SU to ease its way back in, much easier than a game against Florida State would’ve been. Look for this game to stay close for a bit before Guerrier and Alan Griffin help propel the Orange to their fourth consecutive win heading into Georgetown.

Anthony Dabbundo (7-0)

Orange you glad they’re back

Syracuse 73, Pittsburgh 58

This game would originally have been the Orange’s second tough test of the season, a home matchup with a physical Florida State team. Instead, they’ll play Pittsburgh, who hasn’t played in two weeks and is without their best player in Champagnie. I’m expecting some early rust from both sides in this one, but the Orange have their full complement of players available. It will be most interesting to see how Jim Boeheim manages the return of Bourama Sidibe, but Syracuse should have no problems with an offensively challenged Pittsburgh squad who struggles in almost every phase.

SU’s zone defense has had plenty of success against Pittsburgh teams of the past, and I don’t expect that to change on Wednesday, either.

Joe Girard III notches 15 points, and the Orange roll to a double-digit win in their return to the court.





Danny Emerman (5-2)

At long last

Syracuse 65, Pittsburgh 54

This game has “ugly” potential. Like, this could get real ugly. The last time Syracuse had this much time off due to COVID-19, they barely squeaked past Bryant. After the game, Boeheim said it’s practically impossible to keep the team in basketball shape during a layoff like that.

Now, players are allowed to work out individually with coaches, but they have only had two team practices leading up to the Pitt game. There’s no chance they’re in game shape. The Panthers are in a similar situation, except they’re without their best player, as Dabbundo noted above. Ugly basketball can go two ways: teams laying bricks or rubber legs refusing to stay in front of ball-handlers on defense or to run back after misses. I anticipate the former, with each team struggling to shoot from the field, but SU’s defense doing more than enough to stave off the Panthers in the end.