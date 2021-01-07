7 SU men’s lacrosse players named preseason All-Americans

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association selected seven Syracuse players to its Preseason All-American teams. The Orange had the most players except Duke (10).

Top-line midfielder Brendan Curry and returning starting goalie Drake Porter both earned first team honors. Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Virginia and Duke were the only other teams to have multiple first team mentions.

Curry is a two-time All-American, including earning first team honors last season. Porter led the ACC in save percentage the last two years and made the 2020 Inside Lacrosse All-America second team.

Another top-line midfielder from last year, Jamie Trimboli, who’s coming back for a fifth year, was selected for the preseason second team. Trimboli made the First Team last year and was on pace to have the highest goal-scoring year of his career before the pandemic cut the 2020 sesason short. Short-stick midfielder Peter Dearth and long-stick midfielder Brett Kennedy also earned second-team honors. Kennedy played close defense last year and could repeat in that role in 2021. Both Kennedy and Dearth were also All-Americans last year.

Attack Chase Scanlan and the third of Syracuse’s top midfield line from a year ago, Tucker Dordevic, rounded out the Orange selections with honorable mentions. Scanlan scored a team-high 18 goals through five games and Dordevic earned 14 points. Both were honorable mentions in Inside Lacrosse’s 2020 All-American picks.