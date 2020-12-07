Victoria Klimek named CHA player of the week after 3 goals in 2 games

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Senior Victoria Klimek was named College Hockey America’s player of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Klimek scored all three of Syracuse’s goals in the two-game weekend series against Penn State. Syracuse lost 2-1 on Saturday, and tied 2-2 on Sunday. Klimek scored twice in the opening period, but the Orange blew a two-goal lead in the final period and hung on during overtime for the tie. Klimek is one of five seniors on SU’s roster.

The senior forward also won CHA player of the week on Nov. 18, 2019 following a two-point performance against St. Lawrence.

Klimek, Syracuse’s leading scorer, also notched two assists in SU’s season-opener against Colgate. She scored her first goal in the 7-1 blowout win against RIT on Nov. 27. She scored nine goals and had 10 assists in 2019-20.

Advertisement

Originally from Orangeville, Ontario, she started with the Orange as a freshman in 2017 after two seasons in the PWHL with the Oakville Junior Hornets.

Syracuse returns home this weekend to Tennity Ice Pavilion for the second half of its four-game series against the Nittany Lions.