Trump nominates former Syracuse mayor, SU alum Roy Bernardi as USPS governor

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

President Donald Trump nominated former Syracuse Mayor Roy Bernardi to serve as a governor for the United States Postal Service.

Bernardi, who is currently a managing partner at his private government consulting firm, served as mayor for the city of Syracuse from 1994 to 2001 and graduated from Syracuse University in 1972. If confirmed, he would fill one of four vacancies on the Postal Service’s Board of Governors.

Bernardi was 51st mayor of Syracuse and the last Republican mayor the city has had. He also served on the New York state Conference of Mayors.

After two terms as mayor, Bernardi served as deputy secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President George W. Bush. Prior to working as deputy secretary, he was the assistant secretary of community planning and development at HUD.

Advertisement

The former mayor currently helps run The Bernardi Group, a private firm located in Alexandria, Virginia.