With the NCAA making this season a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduating seniors have the unprecedented option of returning for an extra year. That, along with the typical transfer portal activity of any offseason, could make for an especially volatile offseason for a Syracuse team reeling from a 1-10 season.

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s transferring and who’s returning for Syracuse football next season:

Returning

Tommy DeVito, Quarterback

DeVito’s father told Syracuse.com he intends to return to SU, quieting speculation he’d transfer. Currently a redshirt junior, DeVito has two years of eligibility left. A foot injury sidelined him for the second half of the 2020 season.

Joshua Black, Defensive Lineman

Black, a key member of SU’s defensive line, announced Tuesday he’ll be returning to Syracuse in 2021. “It is MY duty to help lead and get Syracuse back on track,” he wrote in his statement. 2021 will be Black’s sixth year at SU.

Transferring

Aaron Hackett, Tight End

Hackett caught 10 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns this season, significantly less than 2019. Even as he and fellow tight end Luke Benson’s volume decreased, the two were among SU’s most efficient options. Hackett announced he’ll transfer from Syracuse, and multiple schools have been in contact with him.

Markenzy Pierre, Running Back

Pierre, a redshirt junior, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. He was thrust into a prominent role in the backfield early in the season after Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard opted out, but freshman Sean Tucker and redshirt sophomore Cooper Lutz eventually overtook him on the running back depth chart. He finished the season with 48 yards on 21 carries, fifth-best on the team.

Tyler Cook, Linebacker

Cook, a freshman walk-on, did not play a snap in 2020. 247 Sports reported he’s entered the transfer portal.

This post will be updated.