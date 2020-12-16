Tony Callisto set to retire after 15 years at SU

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Tony Callisto, Syracuse University’s senior vice president for safety and chief law enforcement officer, plans to retire after 15 years at SU.

Callisto will maintain his role for the remainder of the academic year and plans to retire June 30, according to an SU News release. He will then take on the role of senior adviser to support the chief financial officer and the transition of his successor.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the amazing staff and leadership in Campus Safety and Emergency Services,” Callisto said. “Having served in law enforcement, safety and risk management for four decades, I’m ready for the next phase of life.”

Callisto came to the university in 2006 after working in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, according to the release. He helped secure accreditation for the Department of Public Safety in November of this year through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.

After becoming senior vice president in 2014, Callisto led several key initiatives within the university, including the development of a university-wide enterprise risk management program. He also helped create the Orange Insurance Company, a program for SU parents supporting liability insurance needs.

“Tony’s commitment to the community, leadership skills, dedication to service and competence in a wide variety of safety and risk functions have served the University and its students, faculty and staff well for the past 15 years,” said Amir Rahnamay-Azar, senior vice president of business, finance and administrative services and chief financial officer. “I look forward to his continued counsel and wish him well as he transitions toward retirement.”