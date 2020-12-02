Tips for a sustainable and safe holiday season

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the sustainability crisis further out of focus. Admittedly, the stressors of attending school during a pandemic overwhelmed our efforts to be more sustainable this year. But as classes wind down and we head into the holiday season, there’s room to reconsider the sustainability of our traditions.

Americans discard 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than any other time of the year, amounting to one million tons more trash each week, according to an article from Stanford University. Ribbons and wrapping paper are particularly wasteful. If we reused 2 feet of ribbon, we would save 38,000 miles of the product. If families reused wrapping paper for three gifts, the paper saved would cover 45,000 football fields.

But reconsidering what you choose to put on your plate may be the most effective way to practice sustainability this holiday season. Eating less meat is sustainable, as meat is a harmful food option, said Sarah Pralle, an associate professor of political science at Syracuse University who specializes in environmental policy, climate change and energy.

How we choose to celebrate the holidays can also mitigate our carbon footprint, as well as help in the fight against COVID-19.

Advertisement

“If it’s possible for people to celebrate virtually, that is a better option than taking the risk to expose oneself and others to the virus and contributing to carbon footprints from travel,” said Farhana Sultana, an associate professor of geography.

If you are traveling for the holidays, buses and trains are the most sustainable modes of transport.

The types of presents we give can also contribute to our carbon footprint. More sustainable ideas include handmade gifts, certificates to grocery stores, subscriptions to magazines and newspapers or even stocks and bonds.

“For the holiday season, all forms of consumption that drive ecological breakdown, buying and giving gifts that fuel fast fashion, throwaway and disposable culture, need to be reckoned with,” Sultana said.

Despite our individual efforts, we can’t forget where the greater responsibility lies. Individual actions are important for improving sustainability, but projects and programs are needed as well, Pralle said.

Anyone who is concerned with sustainability can keep pressure on elected officials to ensure they roll out environmental policy at both the local and federal level. You could write to your local officials, sign petitions or attend community meetings.

“Spend the holiday thinking about what you can do in the next four years to keep the pressure on the Biden administration,” Pralle said. “What we can do is voting for people and calling our congresspeople and keeping the pressure on the new administration to reverse some of the damage that Trump has done to the policy.”

If you have the time and money to spare, consider more plant-based foods, conscientious gifts and less travel, and put the pressure on your local and national government — there’s no better gift to give to your neighbors, to the world and to generations to come.

Rachel Pierce is a senior broadcast and digital journalism and political science major. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at repierce@syr.edu. She can be followed on Twitter at @rpiercesyr.