Syracuse women’s basketball on pause after program’s 1st reported positive COVID-19 test

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s women’s basketball program has paused operations and canceled Monday’s game against Morgan State after a member of SU’s program tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the team’s first reported positive test.

No. 22 Syracuse (5-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) was scheduled to play Morgan State (3-1, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) in the Dome for the Orange’s final nonconference game of 2020-21.

“Obviously, you spend every minute of every day thinking about it,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said of COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 1. “I just want our players to stay safe. I want them to be safe. I want them to follow protocols. So far they’ve been doing great. None of us have been perfect, but for the most part, I think they’ve been doing a good job.”

Syracuse men’s basketball is also paused, in this case after a member of the Buffalo program tested positive following SU’s win over the Bulls. This is the second time the men’s program’s has been put on pause due to coronavirus-related concerns.

Advertisement

Duke’s women’s basketball program decided to end its season on Friday due to coronavirus concerns. The Blue Devils were the first Power Five team to forego the season. The Ivy League opted out of playing winter sports in November.





Syracuse women’s basketball is still scheduled to face North Carolina for the second time this season, on Thursday in Syracuse. UNC handed SU its first loss of the season on Dec. 17. Three days later, Syracuse rebounded to defeat Boston College 83-70 in SU’s most recent game.