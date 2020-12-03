SU waiting on state guidance before changing length of student quarantine

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will only adjust its quarantine and isolation policies if the New York State Department of Health revises its policy, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its quarantine requirement for individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 Wednesday. The new CDC guidance reduces the 14-day quarantine requirement to seven days with proof of a negative test or 10 days without a negative test, as long as the individual does not show symptoms.

“Syracuse University is obligated to adopt and enact the New York State Department of Health directives related to both quarantine and isolation requirements,” Haynie said in a campus-wide email. “If New York State takes action to revise its policy to align with this new CDC guidance, Syracuse University will do the same.”

SU’s current policies require students who contract the virus to isolate for 10 days and students who come in close contact with infected individuals to quarantine for 14 days.

Haynie also thanked students for cooperating throughout the move-out process. Students compiled with departure testing requirements and left residence halls in “great condition” for the return to campus in the spring, he said.

SU will also continue to require masks at all times while on campus, regardless of whether or not an individual has recovered from the virus, Haynie said. The university will enforce this policy “for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“There is still much to be learned about the transmission of COVID-19 before, during and after infection,” Haynie said. “The only certainty is the efficacy of masks in the prevention of transmission of the virus.”