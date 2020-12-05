SU directs most faculty, staff to work from home amid COVID-19 spike

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University is directing all faculty and staff who can to work remotely through the end of the holiday season, university officials announced Friday.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases throughout Onondaga County and across the United States, SU advised deans and other leaders to direct their respective staffs to work from home if their jobs do not require “a physical presence on campus,” said John Liu, interim vice chancellor and provost, and Andrew Gordon, senior vice president and chief human resource officer, in an SU News release.

“Syracuse University is taking additional steps to further assist the broader community in combating the virus while also maintaining healthy and safe academic and business operations,” Liu and Gordon said.

Those who need to come to campus to conduct research or work in a studio may continue to do so with proper personal protective equipment and social distancing, they said. Food services, facilities management, public safety and some library staff will continue to report in person.

Faculty and staff reporting to campus must use their SU I.D. cards to access campus buildings until the beginning of the spring semester, Liu and Gordon said. The university will continue to function remotely until the end of “Orange Appreciation Days,” which include Christmas and New Years.

“We are grateful for the continued efforts of our faculty and staff colleagues to maintain a safe and healthy living, learning and working environment,” Liu and Gordon said.