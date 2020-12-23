Syracuse-UNC becomes 3rd straight game postponed amid program pause

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse men’s basketball’s game against No. 17 North Carolina, originally scheduled for Jan. 2, has officially been postponed as the Orange’s program remains on pause.

Syracuse stopped all basketball activities after members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following the Orange’s overtime win on Saturday against the Bulls.

The Orange’s games against Notre Dame on Dec. 22 and Wake Forest on Dec. 30 were subsequently postponed, and the UNC game is the third game that SU will miss during its two-week quarantine period.

“The Syracuse Athletics Department continues to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department, New York state public health officials and the ACC Medical Advisory Group,” a statement from the team read. “The men’s basketball team is adhering to all public health guidelines.”

Advertisement

There have not been any reported positives within the Syracuse team following the Buffalo game, but due to New York State’s rules, the Orange are not able to test out of the quarantine period of 14 days. Head coach Jim Boeheim has voiced his displeasure with this rule in the past.





During their last two-week shutdown back in November, the Orange worked out individually in their own off-campus apartments. Syracuse is able to work out individually in the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, but there are no team activities. SU head trainer Brad Pike said that the Orange provided exercise bikes in their apartments to help Syracuse players try to stay in-shape during the first two-week shutdown as well.

Syracuse’s next scheduled game is against Florida State on Jan. 6 in the Carrier Dome.