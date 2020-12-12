Syracuse thrashes Boston College 101-63 for largest ACC win in program history

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Last week’s 87-52 beatdown of Rider led Syracuse to ponder whether this is a special 3-point shooting group. They tied the program record that game with 15 made 3s on 50% shooting.

“Yeah, I mean as of right now it looks it,” point guard Joe Girard III said after that win. “Last year we had guys like Elijah and Buddy as well. But it seems like this team is really deep at shooting the ball …We’ve just got so many guys that can shoot it, and it makes it fun to watch, really fun to play.”

But that was Rider. It was far too early to make a conclusion about which team is better from beyond the arc, head coach Jim Boeheim said. And between then and Saturday, Syracuse shot just 27% from deep in a loss to No. 21 Rutgers. And Girard himself entered the game shooting a paltry 26% from the floor and 30% from deep.

Against Boston College in the Conte Forum on Saturday, SU reverted back to its deadeye shooting. The return of Buddy Boeheim, who was contact-traced after a walk-on tested positive for COVID-19, certainly helped — as did BC’s scrambling defensive scheme. After struggling in the SU’s first five games, Girard caught fire, going 5-for-7 from 3 for a 17 points. Buddy (17 points) and Alan Griffin (19 points) led Syracuse to break the single-game record for 3s made in a game in a dominant offensive display.

Advertisement

With the 101-63 win over Boston College (1-5, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) — the Orange’s most lopsided ACC victory since it joined the conference — Syracuse (4-1, 1-0) opens ACC play on a strong point. SU hasn’t won more than 10 conference games since the 2013-14 season, but Saturday’s win puts SU in the right direction. And if it can continue the scorching-hot shooting throughout conference play, it’ll be able to compete in any game.

Boston College started in a man-to-man defense and switched every screen. They often fell into miscommunications and allowed Quincy Guerrier to slip down the lane unimpeded multiple times in the first half, leading to easy buckets either at the rim or on kickouts.

Buddy, who used his family’s in-home court during his isolation, began the game hitting two quick 3-pointers and picking off a pass at the top of the 2-3 zone. Girard also added an early 3 off a Guerrier offensive rebound, forcing BC head coach Jim Christian to call timeout with his team down 13-5 less than five minutes in.

Marek Dolezaj finished with 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Courtesy of ACC

Against BC’s oft-disoriented defense, Syracuse placed forward Marek Dolezaj at the high post and ran shooters around him for handoffs. When the Eagles overplayed them and other players on the weak side, the Slovakian senior made them pay.

Dolezaj’s dimes created the most efficient looks in basketball: open 3s and layups. He found Guerrier on a backdoor cut for a lay-in, then freshman Woody Newton for a dunk, then Griffin for two corner 3s. By halftime, Dolezaj dished six assists, fueling SU’s inside-out attack that had the Orange up 48-30.

As a team, SU wasn’t hunting 3s. Ill-advised looks in transition from past games, particularly from Griffin and Girard, were rare on Saturday afternoon. Instead, SU shot open 3s, which opened up drives to the lane. Less than two minutes into the second half, Buddy faked a 3 and drove in for a bucket inside, capping a quick 6-0 spurt and leading Christian to take another timeout.

Girard, who nailed five of his first six 3s, played by far his most complete game of 2020. He looked fast on both ends and made plays for himself and others. The sophomore chipped in five assists and five rebounds.

Syracuse’s lead ballooned to 36 as the Eagles scored only five points in the first eight minutes of the second half. They botched an out-of-timeout alley-oop play, then coughed up a 2-on-1 break.

And the 3s continued to rain against a BC defense that previously held its opponents to 29.9% from deep last season. Two Griffin spot-up hits sandwiched a deep Girard triple from the right wing. Buddy pump-faked a 3 and drove baseline for a deuce, and another 3-pointer from Buddy in transition later put Syracuse up 40. Griffin 3 tied the single-game program record of 15 for the second time this year. A Kadary Richmond make broke it in garbage time.

One game with Syracuse hitting half its 3s could’ve been an anomaly. But two starts to become a pattern. And if the Girard that showed up Saturday is who Syracuse is going to get for the rest of the year, more 50% performances could be in the cards.