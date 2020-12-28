Syracuse postpones game against UNC after positive COVID-19 test

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

No. 22 Syracuse (5-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) on Monday postponed its second matchup of the season against North Carolina (7-2, 2-2 ACC) due to a COVID-19 case within SU’s program. The game was previously scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Carrier Dome, but it will now be played on an undetermined date.

Monday’s announcement comes one day after Syracuse placed its women’s basketball program on pause due to a COVID-19 case. The program canceled on Sunday its last nonconference game of the season against Morgan State, which was set to be played on Monday.

New York state on Monday shortened its quarantine timeframe from 14 to 10 days for people who have shown no symptoms of the virus. For those who have, the 14-day quarantine remains in place.

The Orange lost for the first time this season in a 92-68 defeat in Chapel Hill on Dec. 17, Syracuse’s first game against UNC. That loss was the most points SU had given up in a game since February 2019.

Advertisement

SU’s next scheduled game is against Virginia on Jan. 7. While that is still within the 14-day quarantine period, it’s past the new 10-day timeframe for those who don’t exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.