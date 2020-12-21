The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse has paused all basketball-related activities due to positive COVID-19 tests within Buffalo’s program, which SU faced on Saturday. The Orange’s Tuesday game against Notre Dame has also been postponed.

“Subsequent quarantining” and contact tracing will be required and is underway for Syracuse’s men’s basketball team, according to a release from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The length of Syracuse’s pause hasn’t been announced yet.

“We are using an abundance of caution in this situation, as we have throughout the pandemic, ” Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a release. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff associated with the men’s basketball program is of the utmost importance to us.”

Monday’s announcement marks the second time this season that SU’s program has gone on pause. The first came from Nov. 15-26 after head coach Jim Boeheim and a player tested positive for the virus.

A walk-on also tested positive following the Orange’s season-opening win against Bryant, forcing Buddy Boeheim — among other backups and walk-ons — to miss the next three games due to contact tracing.

Syracuse avoided a pause in that instance because of its contact tracing technology. Bracelets with chips track how long players and coaches are near each other, and are used to determine whether individuals meet the threshold for quarantining after a positive case.





Syracuse defeated the Bulls 107-96 in overtime on Saturday, picking up its third straight win heading into the bulk of ACC play. The Orange’s next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 against Wake Forest.