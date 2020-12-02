Syracuse-Lincoln becomes private scrimmage after Dome roof leaks

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s home-opener against Lincoln has moved from the Carrier Dome to the Carmelo K. Anthony Center and will be played as a private scrimmage, SU Athletics announced in a release Wednesday.

The shift in location was due to a “few droplets of water” an official spotted on an area of the court.

The Carrier Dome is still in its final stages of construction, which involves spot sealing the roof, the release stated. The issue will be resolved before tomorrow’s men’s basketball game against Niagara.

Both Syracuse and Lincoln came onto the court and warmed up before heading back to their respective locker rooms right before the scheduled 6 p.m. tip-off. The teams will scrimmage without a TV broadcast in the Carmelo K. Anthony Center, the practice facility for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The Orange won their season-opener against Stony Brook 50-39 on Sunday as Tiana Mangakahia returned to the court for the first time after beating breast cancer last year.