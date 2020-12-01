Syracuse guard Teisha Hyman likely to redshirt 2020-21 season

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Sophomore guard Teisha Hyman will most likely redshirt the 2020-21 season, head coach Quentin Hillsman said on a Tuesday Zoom press conference. Hyman hasn’t played since SU’s 69-60 loss to NC State on Feb. 27 due to a knee ailment.

“I don’t think I’m going to play her,” Hillsman said. “She would probably be ready midway through our conference play, but I don’t think it’s worth wasting her for a year to throw her back out there right now.”

Hyman’s had a history of knee injuries dating back to high school. She tore her left ACL and medial meniscus during her junior year at Woodlands (New York) High School.

She averaged 20 minutes per game off the bench in her freshman season, including one start on Feb. 6 against Boston College in which she recorded a career-high 16 points and seven steals.

“Her playing with us would have given us a lot of more experience,” SU’s starting point guard Tiana Mangakahia said. “And she would have been another scorer for us.”

Still, the No. 22 Orange (1-0) have plenty of guard depth to replace her this season. Both of SU’s starters from its season-opening win against Stony Brook — Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis — are former All-Atlantic Coast first-team selections. ESPN top-100 freshmen Priscilla Williams and Faith Blackstone saw time off the bench, playing 14 and nine minutes, respectively. Fellow freshmen Khamya Mcneal and Kiara Fisher, as well as sophomore Taleah Washington saw time in the backcourt on Sunday as well.

Syracuse’s lineup should get an added boost when guard Emily Engstler returns. The junior started every game for the Orange last season, finishing second to Lewis in scoring. However, despite warming up against the Seawolves she didn’t see the floor. Hillsman reiterated Sunday’s lack of concern on Tuesday.

“We’re just trying to take care of her body,” Hillsman said. “It’s a long preseason, it’s nothing serious.”

Syracuse opens its home slate tomorrow night at 6 pm against Lincoln (Division II) University.