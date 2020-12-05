SU ties program record for 3s, buries Rider for 1st 3-0 start since 2017

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Joe Girard III raced toward the top of the key, up past a Jesse Edwards screen, up near the spot he’d hit so many 3-pointers from before, and stepped into a feed from Kadary Richmond. It was the 2:09 mark in the first half, with Syracuse’s lead over Rider already at 20 and threatening to expand when Girard flicked his right hand after elevating.

The Orange’s lead to that point had been built by shots similar to that: 3-pointer after 3-pointer, 11 at that point. Through the Orange’s opening two games, though, Girard had scored just 14 points and hit just three 3-pointers, a stark difference from the freshman season where he earned the starting point guard role after one game, averaging 12.4 points per game.

But his fourth 3-pointer in the first half — when he rediscovered his stroke — gave the Orange its 12th of the game, a number they reached just 11 times the past two seasons.

Syracuse (3-0) torched Rider (0-1) from beyond the arc, and inside it, en route to an 87-52 win on Saturday, shooting 54.9% percent and tying a program record for made 3-pointers (15). Alan Griffin led SU with 23 points, Girard added 21 and the Orange cruised past the Broncs, as expected, to secure their first 3-0 start since 2017.

“I really don’t think they’re as bad as we made them look,” head coach Jim Boeheim said. “We just made all those shots early.”

But winning their first three games this year, something the Orange have done 33 times under Boeheim, might’ve been tougher than any of the previous 32. There were still nonconference opponents, the Riders and the Niagaras that made early-season scares, like Nov. 27 against Bryant, slowly fade away. Everything else — the bizarre twists and turns that come with playing college basketball during a global pandemic — provided unique obstacles.

Syracuse first paused for 10 days, from Nov. 15-26, after Boeheim and a player tested positive for COVID-19. Then, it started back up and lost its center five minutes into the opener. Another positive test followed, this time from a walk-on, and forced starting shooting guard Buddy Boeheim into quarantine.

Still, Rider wasn’t, and shouldn’t have been, the challenge for Syracuse. That’ll come in three days when the Orange face No. 24 Rutgers on Tuesday. After Richmond hit a 3-pointer on the first possession, followed by a Griffin catch-and-shoot 3 on the next offensive sequence, SU started making shots at a pace the Broncs — who graduated 87.6% of their scoring from last year — couldn’t match.

Christian Ings, their leading returning scorer, averaged just 4.9 points per game last year. Rider’s COVID-19 pause — just like Niagara, and Syracuse, and so many programs across the country have dealt with — eliminated valuable practice time before the season, and mistakes throughout emphasized that it was, in fact, the season-opener for a rebuilding program.

Syracuse pierced the Broncs’ zone defense, finding the open 3, Girard said. Griffin hit his first four. Woody Newton hit his first three off the bench. And Girard, after pump-faking and getting his Rider defender in the air, sank his second 3-pointer with 11:25 remaining in the opening half. Griffin, who drew two defenders on his drive-and-kick to Girard, extended both arms in celebration before the shooting motion even began.

“There’s going to be times where there’s open 3s, whether something breaks down or something like that,” Girard said. “It just so happened to be in the beginning of the game for us. More fortunate than not, we decided to knock them down.”

Syracuse’s zone trapped the Broncs in the corners, with Richmond sliding down often to take away the first pass out of those traps. Even when they broke the press — like Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson did when he cut through the paint in the first half — they missed open layups that led to SU opportunities in transition.

Kadary Richmond dunks in Syracuse’s game against Rider in the Carrier Dome. He had seven points in the win. Courtesy of Dennis Nett | Syracuse.com

Richmond, starting alongside Girard atop Syracuse’s zone, continued his quick movements on closeouts, and helped prevent Rider from forming any 3-point rhythm like Bryant used to jump out early on Syracuse last week. And on offense, he facilitated 3s.

Four minutes before Girard hit Syracuse’s final 3-pointer of the first half, Richmond raced in transition but started to lose control as he reached Rider’s paint. Newton stood open on the opposite wing, and Richmond recovered enough against the porous Rider defense to kick it out — and Newton sank the 3-pointer.

“We’re capable of making some 3s, today was a good night,” Boeheim said. “Last game wasn’t such a good night.”

As the second half opened, the Orange started 0-5 from behind the arc, and instead reverted to its traditional methods of scoring: Dolezaj 2s near the basket, a layup from Griffin, drives from Girard that resulted in fouls and made free throws. They slowed the pace down, finished possessions in the paint and didn’t push the transition-3 as much. But Girard’s two makes, including one wide-open look out on the break, inched it closer to the program’s all-time record.

“We’ve just got so many guys that can shoot it,” Girard said, “and it makes it fun to watch, really fun to play.”

Through three games, Syracuse’s parts — the puzzle pieces it has to work with in the most obscure and most complicated of seasons — have slowly started to emerge. The rotation options are slowly starting to take shape even with absences. Saturday’s barrage of 3-pointers came without Buddy, SU’s best shooter beyond the arc.

And with it came the emergence, and in some cases the reemergence, of the key ingredients the Orange need going forward.