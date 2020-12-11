Syracuse-Binghamton canceled after Bearcats’ positive COVID-19 test

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse women’s basketball game against Binghamton, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled due to a “Tier 1 positive COVID-19 test” within Binghamton’s program, according to a release from SU Athletics.

Tier 1 is the NCAA’s highest exposure designation that includes athletes, coaches, medical staff, equipment staff, officials, athletic trainers and physical therapists.

The Bearcats will conduct follow-up testing early next week. The Orange added the Bearcats to their slate on Monday, and the team was scheduled to be SU’s fourth nonconference game of the season.

No. 20 Syracuse is 4-0 following wins against Stony Brook, Lincoln (Division II), Penn State and Miami. The Orange opened conference play on Thursday with a 69-58 win at Miami, including a 14-point performance from Kamilla Cardoso in 13 minutes on the floor, along with a 14-point performance from Tiana Mangakahia.

Cardoso scored the game’s first points, and the Orange never relinquished their lead. Mangakahia led SU with seven assists but also notched nine turnovers for the second straight game. Syracuse outrebounded the Hurricanes 50-42 and outscored them 34-16 in the paint.





Syracuse women’s basketball has yet to report a positive COVID-19 test. The Orange are scheduled to continue Atlantic Coast Conference play on Thursday at UNC.