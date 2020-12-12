Syracuse allows 3 unanswered goals to end 4-3 OT loss to Penn State

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Penn State came back from a two-goal deficit last weekend to force overtime against Syracuse. The Orange defended four shots in the 3-on-3 situation for five minutes, ultimately holding the Nittany Lions to a tie.

It looked like Syracuse would do the same Friday night, with the game tied 3-3 and the clock ticking down in overtime. But with just over a minute remaining, Kiara Zanon carried the puck deep into Syracuse’s zone. She fired a backhanded shot over goaltender Allison Small’s right shoulder, securing Penn State’s 4-3 victory.

In Syracuse’s third matchup (1-4-1, 1-2-1 College Hockey America) against Penn State (4-0-1, 4-0-1 CHA), the Orange scored three unanswered goals in a productive second period that fueled the second straight overtime period against the Nittany Lions. Syracuse’s offensive production allowed them to remain in Penn State’s zone for the majority of that second period. Freshman Rayla Clemons returned to the ice for SU after missing last weekend due to injury, but Syracuse went on to lose 4-3.

The Orange returned from University Park last weekend with one of four possible points after dropping one game and tying the second against the Nittany Lions. Syracuse dropped another two points on Friday during Penn State’s first road trip of the season.

“It’s early in the season, but I think our kids know,” head coach Paul Flanagan said, “These are important points, and Penn State — they can take the next step to be a real contender here.”

Early in the second period, Tatum White glided through Penn State’s zone, quickly passing the puck to Abby Moloughney. Moloughney took a shot, which rebounded off the freshman goalie’s shoulder and landed on the end of White’s stick. A backhanded flick from White sent the puck to the back of the net for Syracuse’s first goal of the game and White’s first collegiate goal.

Six minutes later, captain Jessica Digirolamo gathered a loose puck behind the Penn State net. Digirolamo took the puck out toward the blue line, took two steps forward and, through traffic, sent the puck flying past multiple Penn State defenders and into the back of the net.

Syracuse dominated in the Penn State zone for much of the second period, connecting quick passes and going straight for the net. White’s equalizer put Syracuse on the board, and the Orange recorded two shots on goal in the two possessions after the score. In a stark difference from last weekend’s play, SU looked in control. Flanagan credits his players’ focus.

In its three prior games this season, Penn State hadn’t allowed a goal after the first period. By the end of the second period, though, Syracuse had notched three goals, the third being Abby Moloughney’s backhanded goal.

Syracuse was prone to early starts this season. Through the first five games, 10 of the Orange’s 13 goals game came in the first period. But Friday, in the first period, Penn State weaved into the Syracuse zone on a two-on-one rush. Allison Small ducked down toward the right corner of the net and blocked the Nittany Lions’ shot, which landed right between her arms. It was one of 32 saves.

Seconds after Small’s save, Penn State forward Amy Dobson crossed two Syracuse defenders, looking for an opening in the SU net. Dobson found Maeve Connolly wide open in the Syracuse zone, and Connolly wound-up a slapshot, sending the puck in between the pads of Small to put Penn State on the board, 1-0.





Penn State was quiet for much of the second period, but Syracuse’s defense was tested again early in the third, as the Nittany Lions recorded a goal less than a minute after the start. The Orange forced Penn State turnovers that resulted in strong possessions.

In a Wednesday press conference, Flanagan blamed “sporadic refereeing” for most of Syracuse’s penalties. In PSU and SU’s third matchup of the season, both teams spent no time in the box during the first two periods, and Syracuse entered the game with 25 penalties.

The Nittany Lions smashed Lauren Bellefontaine into the boards for the game’s first penalty, with just over 16 minutes left in regulation. Minutes later, the Orange also recorded a penalty but didn’t concede a power play goal.

Following the penalty kill, Penn State sent the game-tying goal past Small. After once again blowing a two-goal lead, the Orange looked disorganized. Their defense was tested again as the Nittany Lions pieced together a 3-on-1 rush deep into the Syracuse zone. Sarah Thompson, Syracuse’s only line of defense, lunged at a Penn State attacker, landing Thompson in the penalty box.

In overtime, Flanagan said he urged his players to “keep their feet moving.” The Orange started slow, and Small blocked a one-on-one attempt from the Nittany Lions. Then, Zanon single-handedly won the game with just over a minute remaining.

“It’s exactly what we expected, typical Penn State-Syracuse game where it’s a one-goal game.” Flanagan said. “We played them quite a few games in a row… so we have to find a way to get that momentum back from a winning perspective.”