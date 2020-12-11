SU begins using new COVID-19 testing method

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University is changing its pooled COVID-19 testing method to a “minimally invasive” direct saliva deposit, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie announced Friday.

Under SU’s previous testing method, those receiving tests would use a swab to collect their saliva. Saliva samples will be “deposited directly” into a plastic tube in the new testing method, Haynie said. SU will share more information about how the tests will be administered in the coming weeks, he said.

“Over the past month Syracuse University has been working to enhance the speed, scale and responsiveness of our testing protocol,” Haynie said in a campus-wide email.

Individuals going to get tested may not eat, drink or brush their teeth within 30 minutes of receiving the test, similar to the swab testing method.

The university also reported that 80% of students and 82% of faculty and staff have received a flu shot. SU’s public health guidelines require all students, faculty and staff to receive the flu vaccine in order to access campus during the spring semester, Haynie said.

The spring semester is set to begin in person on Jan. 25.