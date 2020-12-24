SU alumna ‘Coach Dar’ helps launch app to spread kindness on social media

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University alumna Darleen Santore’s life changed unexpectedly when she was 25 years old.

During her time as an occupational therapist at Gaylord Hospital, she had a stroke that left her with a blood clot in her brain. As a result, doctors said that she could die any day.

“It was like, if this clot dislodges I could die, and I’m thinking, ‘then I need to go live life even more and I’m not going to live in fear. I want to go and help people,’” she said.

Santore received treatment for the clot and eventually recovered with the help of a mentor at the hospital, who taught her to regain her strength and what it means to live life to the fullest. It’s a lesson she now teaches to others through her mental coach career as “Coach Dar.”

The mental coach is now an officer for Kindli, social media app that launched Nov. 13 and aims to promote kindness. The app has reached over 10,000 downloads since it launched, she said. Its founders include former-star football player Tim Tebow, Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and World Wrestling Entertainment star Titus O’ Neil.

As the app’s chief kindness officer, Santore monitors the well-being of all workers and ensures each member is using their talents to fulfill the needs of the team. In addition to her role at Kindli, Santore is also a master class instructor.

“Everyone can feel like a hero when they’re sharing kindness,” Santore said. “It gives people a sense of purpose. Right now, when people are feeling isolated and lonely, if you focus on how you could help someone else or what you could post to uplift someone, that gives you purpose.”

Santore always knew she wanted to dedicate her career to helping people, and she knew she wanted to become an occupational therapist at 16 years old after seeing therapists help her grandfather recover from a stroke. Witnessing the therapists’ work inspired Santore to eventually gain a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from SU in 1997.

Her time at SU prepared her for the field, especially her first job working in a hospital, because she was able to do in-depth studies of occupational therapy and use the cadaver labs.

“The community, the connection, and the education prepared me for everything that I had done in my life,” she said. “I’m so glad I chose there.”

The same year she graduated, Santore started her career in occupational therapy at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford, Connecticut, working with patients who had traumatic brain injuries. She had the stroke in 2000, and after recovering from it, Santore left Gaylord and tried new jobs, including president of a health care company and chief operating officer of a record label.

In 2012, Santore took on the self-branded name “Coach Dar” and began to work with business owners and athletes as a mental coach and motivational speaker.

In August 2017, Santore spoke at the Indiana Fever’s Inspiring Women Night before their game against the New York Liberty. Since 2012, she has worked with business owners and athletes as a mental coach to improve internal culture and build confidence. Courtesy of Emily Litt

Now, her days are never the same. One day, she could be working with the CEO of a company, while another she could be working as the Phoenix Suns’ mental conditioning coach, she said. Overall, her work aims to improve the internal culture within companies and build confidence for athletes in national football, basketball, baseball and hockey leagues.

Terri Mazaheri, a friend of Santore’s and founder of the medical spa Inside Out Aesthetics, said Santore has served as a mentor for her and her team of employees. The world needs more people like Santore, who dedicates her time to making people feel proud of their accomplishments and guides them to do their best, she said.

“She doesn’t see the bad and faults in people, she sees potential,” Mazaheri said in a text message. “She is also such an amazing role model for my daughter and young women out there to know, if you work hard and you live with good intention and purpose, anything is possible.”

Martin Diamond, the CEO and founder of Kindli, has worked with Santore on the app for the past nine months. When he was developing Kindli, he needed someone to lead the team and fill a unique role, such as chief kindness officer. When he met Santore, he immediately knew she was the perfect fit, he said in an email.

WWE star O’Neil is also excited to continue working with Santore at Kindli, he said.

Santore has also served since 2015 as the United States ambassador for the Global Pay It Forward Day initiative, a day celebrated in over 80 countries that encourages people to do random acts of kindness.

For Santore, the most fulfilling thing about her career is seeing her clients get back on their feet and find what truly makes them happy. She sees her work as a large Pay It Forward Day initiative that encourages her clients to help people in the same way she has helped them. The app Kindli is special to her because it provides a social media platform for that initiative, she said.

“There’s just so many ways you could just share kindness,” she said. “And now you have a platform that you put it on.”