Redhouse pauses theater operations, suspends artistic director

The Redhouse Arts Center is pausing its theater operations until further notice due to the economic toll of the pandemic. Artistic Director Hunter Foster will leave the theater in early January because of the decision.

The Redhouse Board decided to suspend its artistic director position until it’s possible to have live performances again, the arts center said in a press release Tuesday.

“These are very challenging times and most challenging for the performing arts,” Samara Hannah, Redhouse’s executive director, said in the release. “We remain optimistic as we look to continue working with Foster during the interim as well as the possibilities of working together in the future.”

Foster joined Redhouse in 2018 and directed the productions of “Rent,” “God of Carnage” and “A Syracuse Christmas Carol.” Foster said in the release that working at Redhouse was his “dream job” and that he and his wife fell in love with the Syracuse community.

There’s a chance that Foster could continue his role when Redhouse is able to host live audiences again. But for now, Foster said he’s looking forward to creating theater with his independent production company.

“With vaccines on the way, I am hopeful live performances will return in 2021,” he said. “I definitely will be a part of it.”