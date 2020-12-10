Opponent preview: What to know about SU’s 1st ACC opponent Boston College

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse opens its conference slate Saturday with a matchup against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

The Eagles are coming off three straight losses before the game’s 1 p.m. tipoff, though they faced a significantly more difficult nonconference schedule than Syracuse (3-1). Still, the media picked BC (1-4) to finish second-to-last in the Atlantic Coast in the preseason poll.

Here’s everything you need to know about Boston College:

All-time series: Syracuse leads, 51-26

Advertisement

Last time they played:

The teams last met in early March, weeks before COVID-19 shut down the sport. Led by Elijah Hughes’ 28 points, SU dominated wire-to-wire and beat Boston College 84-71 in the Conte Forum.

Center Bourama Sidibe, who remains out with a torn meniscus, was stellar in last year’s matchup. He collected 12 rebounds, six of which kept Orange possessions alive. For BC, Steffon Mitchell filled the stat sheet with a near-triple double of seven points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds from the center spot.

KenPom odds: The Eagles have a 38% chance to win, with a projected score of 75-72 in favor of SU.

The Boston College report:

Between leading scorer Wynston Tabbs (17.2 points per game), Jay Heath, Rich Kelly and Makai Ashton-Langford, Boston College has an abundance of perimeter talent. Led by that quartet, BC has shot 34.1% from 3 so far in 2020, nearly 4% higher than last year’s mark.

Head coach Jim Christian has been at BC since 2014, recording a .387 overall winning percentage in that time. BC’s never made the NCAA Tournament under Christian and has never finished above 10th in the ACC.

BC finished the 2019-20 season with a 7-13 conference record last year and would’ve missed the NCAA Tournament. This season, the Eagles are playing without contributors Derryck Thornton, Nik Popović, Jairus Hamilton and Jared Hamilton. But Boston College has so far played tight games against No. 3 Villanova, St. John’s and Minnesota, the latter two projected to finish in the bottom half of their respective conference. This game isn’t a freebie for SU, though. No ACC game is.

How Syracuse beats BC:

With Buddy Boeheim back in the lineup, Syracuse will enjoy more options in the backcourt. Against Rutgers, it seemed like Alan Griffin and Joe Girard III were at times forcing the issue with ill-advised shots, especially in the first half. Syracuse can usually calm that down by leaning on a set-play for Buddy.

But Buddy’s return is just a luxury. Syracuse should have the talent advantage on both ends. As long as Marek Dolezaj stays out of foul trouble like he did against a stronger Rutgers frontcourt, SU should begin ACC play with a victory.

Stat to know: 8

This year, Boston College has played the eighth-toughest schedule in college basketball, per KenPom. Syracuse’s loss Tuesday against Rutgers represented its only real test thus far, meaning BC is much more battle-tested. That’s even before accounting for SU’s practice disruptions due to COVID-19.

Player to watch: No. 41 Steffon Mitchell, senior 6-foot-8 center

BC has four players averaging double-digit points, but Steffon Mitchell is not one of them. But he’s the Eagles’ best defender and is arguably their most important player. It’s quite possible they would have upset Minnesota had he not fouled out.

Mitchell’s not the prototypical center that might pose a threat to the Sidibe-less Orange, but he’s BC’s most intriguing player. Mitchell can be bruising but also smooth. He has great vision and a high basketball I.Q., though he struggles as an outside shooter (29.8% from 3 in 2019-20).

Even though he’s not taller than SU’s frontcourt, his physicality could present some issues inside. And even though he’s not a great scorer, Boston College goes as he goes.