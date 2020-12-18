Newhouse grad Amanda Finney named chief of staff in Joe Biden’s press office

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

President-elect Joe Biden appointed Amanda Finney, a graduate of Syracuse University, as the new chief of staff for the press office and special assistant to the press secretary Friday, according to a White House press release.

Finney, who earned her master’s degree in television, radio and film from the Newhouse School of Public Communication in 2016, is one of 16 new members to the White House’s communications staff appointed Friday.

“Restoring faith in government by speaking honestly and directly to the American people will be a hallmark of my administration,” Biden, an SU College of Law graduate, said in the press release. “Our communications and press staff are integral to this effort and are committed to building this country back better for all Americans.”

Finney currently serves as the associate director of policy and communications for Sidewalk Labs, an urban innovation company focused on sustainability. She previously worked for the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign as the national deputy women’s outreach director. She worked at Microsoft as a marketing communications manager before joining the Bloomberg campaign.

Advertisement

Finney received her undergraduate degree at Wake Forest University. She also worked for President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Eleven of the new White House communication staff appointees are women, including Finney.

“I’m proud to have them serve the American people in the White House,” Biden said in the release.