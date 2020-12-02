Heard a boom Wednesday morning in Syracuse? It’s probably a meteor.

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A meteor crashing through Earth’s atmosphere likely caused a loud, explosive sound Wednesday morning across central New York.

Residents from several counties across the region reported hearing an explosion early Wednesday afternoon. A member of the American Meteor Society said that the sound was likely a sonic boom from a meteor entering the atmosphere, Syracuse.com reported.

People from Canada to Maryland also reported seeing a fireball shoot across the sky Wednesday. The American Meteor Society is still receiving reports of explosive sounds and fiery objects in the sky.

The sun typically burns up most of a meteor rock when it enters the atmosphere. Wednesday’s fireball was likely fairly large if it was able to survive the sun and appear on Earth in the daylight.

The American Meteor Society will continue gathering information about the meteor as more reports come in.