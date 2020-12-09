Forward Rayla Clemons named CHA Rookie of the Month

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Freshman Rayla Clemons was named College Hockey America’s Rookie of the Month for November, the league announced Wednesday.

Clemons ranks second on the team in points scored with four in as many games. She scored twice in her collegiate debut against No. 5 Colgate, the team’s only goals in a narrow 3-2 overtime loss. Clemons ranks tied for seventh nationally in points per game by a freshman.

Clemons is one of seven freshmen on the roster, a class that has combined for nine points so far. Head coach Paul Flanagan has given his freshmen plenty of scoring opportunities, with Clemons’ line of fellow freshmen Tatum White and Sarah Thompson combining for eight points.

Clemons suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the first period of last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Penn State and has not seen any action since. Flanagan said her status is “day-to-day” and that she will most likely not play for the Orange this weekend.

Syracuse returns to action this weekend at Tennity Ice Pavilion where they will host Penn State in the final two games of their four-game series.