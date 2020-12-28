Former Syracuse player Erica Morrow joins staff as assistant coach

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Former Syracuse player Erica Morrow has joined head coach Quentin Hillsman’s staff as an assistant coach, SU Athletics announced Monday. Morrow played under Hillsman from 2007-11 and is Syracuse’s fifth all-time leading scorer (1,650 points).

She previously worked on Hillsman’s staff as a graduate student manager and as the director of basketball operations from 2012-13.

“I am very grateful and blessed to be returning back to my alma mater,” Morrow said in an SU Athletics release. “Syracuse is where it all started for me. I owe a lot of my success both on and off the court to this community, the fans and Coach Q.”

During four seasons at Syracuse, Morrow played the second-most minutes in Syracuse history through 130 career starts. She was a nominee for the Big East’s All-Freshman team in 2008 and contributed to the team’s first NCAA tournament appearance in six years.

Advertisement

After departing from Hillsman’s program staff in 2013, Morrow played professionally in Europe for Elfic Fribourg in Switzerland and then Amicale Steesel Basketball Club in Luxembourg. She helped Steesel to its fourth-straight league title in 2018, winning Import Player of the Year, Guard of the Year and All-Luxembourg League first team awards. That season, she averaged 18.1 points and 7.7 assists per game.

This season, Morrow joins assistant coaches John Marcum and Cedric Solice, along with associate head coach Vonn Read. The No. 22 Orange are 5-1, though the program is currently on pause due to its first reported COVID-19 case.