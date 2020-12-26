Editor's Picks

Editor’s picks: The top news stories of 2020

The News staff compiled six of the best stories from 2020.

For many members of the Syracuse University community, 2020 was a year of adversity. In a matter of months, SU faced intense anti-racism protests and an unprecedented campus shutdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, surfacing inequities and institutional failures that have long existed at SU. 

The Daily Orange’s News section has chosen the best written and most influential pieces of the year. Here are our picks:  

2_sarahlee_ape

Sarah Lee | Asst. Photo Editor

Behind the protest: One year after the formation of #NotAgainSU

Starting Nov. 7, 2019, Syracuse University and the surrounding neighborhoods were the site of more than 30 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents, ranging from graffitti to verbal and physical attacks.

#NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, twice occupied university buildings to protest the university’s handling of the incidents and call attention to systemic racism at SU. Following an eight-day sit-in at the Barnes Center at The Arch, organizers occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall for 31 days in February and March, making it one of the longest-running student protests in SU’s history.

The protests, which centered around the movement’s demands to improve SU’s campus climate for students of color, elicited negotiations with, and some concessions from, university administrators.

102219_campus_coreyhenry_pe_03

Corey Henry | Senior Staff Photographer

STEM dominates SU leadership and research, professors say

SU’s department of biology received over $6 million in research funding awards in 2019. So did the department of physics. Women’s and gender studies, African American studies and SU’s writing program didn’t receive any research awards. Neither did SU’s Humanities Center, which offers programming, faculty and graduate student fellowships and visiting professorships.

Professors said the disparities, which are prominent at many universities in the United States, represent a troubling trend in which academics from the hard sciences increasingly dominate research leadership positions. The result, they said, is a lack of funding, support and appreciation for the humanities in higher education. 

1-21-20-digital-dom-art

Talia Trackim | Senior Staff Designer

Faculty divided over university-wide diversity curriculum

As the series of racist incidents rattled SU, some professors published a statement on behalf of faculty that proposed a university-wide liberal arts core curriculum to improve campus climate and educate on issues of diversity.

The statement received 148 faculty signatures — but none from faculty in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management, the School of Information Studies or the College of Engineering and Computer Science. The rifts over liberal arts course requirements between faculty based in the arts, humanities and social sciences and those based in professional development schools or STEM will shape how SU implements university-wide curriculum change moving forward, professors said.

elizabethbillman_ssp_angel_gentrification_20200914_016_dom

Elizabeth Billman | Senior Staff Photographer

Between 2 worlds: how Syracuse’s racist housing policies created a racial divide

Racist government policies, including redlining and urban renewal projects such as the construction of the Interstate 81 viaduct, haven’t just displaced families — they’ve also created visible discrepancies in access to quality housing that remain in Syracuse today.

For some city residents who attend SU, the walk from their communities to campus is a walk between two worlds. As the whiter neighborhoods surrounding the university attract development and opportunity, other residential neighborhoods — especially those primarily occupied by the city’s Black, Latino, immigrant and refugee communities — face neglect.

top10_n_biden_loganreidsma_pe

Daily Orange File Photo

Joe Biden wins: 1st Syracuse University alumnus to be elected president

Joe Biden will become the first SU alumnus to serve as president of the United States. His victory came four days after Election Day, as the country waited for several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, to count a massive volume of mail-in ballots.

Biden graduated from SU’s College of Law in 1968 and has maintained connections with the university throughout his political career. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) will be the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American person to serve as vice president.

dom_emilysteinberger_pe_014

Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor

Students describe COVID-19 testing delays, gaps in SU’s contact tracing

After nearly a semester of success handling the COVID-19 pandemic on campus, SU announced Nov. 11 that it would transition to online learning amid a rise in cases. Five days later, the university reported a record of 700 students in quarantine.

Some students, many of whom tested positive for the virus or came in contact with others who had, said the university’s failure was inevitable. Despite the efforts of administrators, health officials and dedicated student workers, SU students described a chaotic COVID-19 response characterized by delays, miscommunication and stark procedural gaps that left the university vulnerable. 

