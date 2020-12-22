COVID-19 pauses, surprises and what ACC play brings for SU men’s basketball

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, breaks down the second pause for the Syracuse men’s basketball program due to a COVID-19 exposure. Beat writers Andrew Crane, Anthony Dabbundo and Danny Emerman discuss the emergence of Kadary Richmond as a new weapon, how the team has met preseason expectations and what to expect in conference play.

Our host and editorial director is Thomas Shults. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports editor.





