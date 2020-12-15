Beat writers unanimously predict double digit Syracuse win over Northeastern

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse (4-1, 1-0 ACC) is facing off against nonconference opponents again when Northeastern (1-1) travels to the Carrier Dome on Wednesday. The Orange played and won their first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season against Boston College on Saturday.

The Huskies are 1-1 so far in the 2020-21 season — splitting a pair of games against Massachusetts — and they won their most recent matchup on Sunday. Tyson Walker, a sophomore guard, leads Northeastern with 24.5 points per game.

Here’s what The Daily Orange’s three beat writers think will happen when SU takes on the Huskies:

Andrew Crane (5-0)

Is Syracuse fur real?

Syracuse 85, Northeastern 64

Though it may be easy to jump to conclusions after wins like the one Syracuse will get against the Huskies, we won’t know how good the Orange actually are until ACC play picks up.

The Orange’s offense can score at incredible rates when it’s hot from behind the arc, but a glaring question has been the 2-3 zone, which has struggled mightily at times. Their depth at forward has only really been tested once. Joe Girard III has yet to string together consistent performances to counter his slow start.

These games aren’t intended to serve as roadblocks for Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament bid — they serve as tune-ups for games such as Notre Dame (Dec. 22) that could help boost a resume and its spot in the ACC standings. As long as they’re not looking too far ahead, the Orange should have no problem with Northeastern.

Anthony Dabbundo (5-0)

All bark, no bite

Syracuse 82, Northeastern 68

Syracuse had an open game on its schedule and probably could have found a stronger opponent than Northeastern, who ranks No. 176 in KenPom and will not improve the Orange’s Tournament resume. Instead, Syracuse has another tune-up game that it should win by double digits — anything less would be a disappointment for the Orange.

I’m less bullish on the Orange’s chances of a blowout as my colleagues, as the Huskies do have some size to compete with Syracuse and aren’t reliant on the 3-ball to stay in games. Both of those keep this game relatively close, but the Orange are never threatened and cruise to 5-1.





It may not matter in the end if the Orange perform in ACC play, but Syracuse may regret it’s No. 239 ranking in KenPom nonconference strength of schedule come Selection Sunday. They’ll need to find quality wins in ACC play instead. These next two games feel like a prime opportunity for Girard to continue his turn around in early-season form.

Danny Emerman (4-1)

You may kiss the bride

Syracuse 84, Northeastern 56

This game is like a shotgun wedding: Quickly arranged and destined to get ugly. Syracuse made this nonconference game official about 48 hours before tipoff in the Carrier Dome, a last-minute attempt to schedule an extra game to reach the annual limit. It’s smart from Syracuse’s standpoint. Playing as many games as possible during a season when any game is in jeopardy until the ball’s tipped will help build SU’s Tournament resume. Another nonconference opponent that Syracuse will beat by double-digits also doesn’t hurt.

Northeastern has a solid program under Bill Coen, but the team took a step back last year after back-to-back 20-win seasons. But even in Northeastern’s 2018 23-10 win season, Syracuse won their matchup by 23 points. Syracuse will continue to roll in this one, with another potential 50% shooting performance possibly on tap.