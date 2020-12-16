Alan Griffin ‘in a funk’ during scoreless outing against Northeastern

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Alan Griffin always played with energy in high school at Archbishop Stepinac (NY) and at Illinois. He dove for loose balls, crashed the offensive glass and took charges.

It’s how he began his career at Syracuse, too. His rebounding was arguably more impressive than the 18.4 points per game he entered Wednesday’s contest with.

That was not the Griffin who showed up on Wednesday afternoon against Northeastern. The Griffin on Wednesday scored zero points in 24 minutes, committed three turnovers and looked uninterested on both ends.

“Tonight, we came out, we didn’t get loose balls,” head coach Jim Boeheim said. “Alan’s in a funk from the opening tip, he just tried to dribble into two guys early and just was never involved in the game”

Syracuse (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat Northeastern (1-2) in the Carrier Dome in spite of Griffin. Boeheim said Griffin has a lot to learn from this game, his worst in a Syracuse uniform. Griffin, who was a team-worst -3 in a game Syracuse barely eked out, “stood and watched the whole game on both ends of the court,” his coach said.

“While he was on the court, we lost,” Boeheim said.

Griffin transferred to Syracuse this summer for a bigger offensive role. On a loaded Illinois team, he was often relegated to the corner for spot-up 3s as the fourth or fifth scoring option on the court. He knew he could do more.

He’s been somewhat hit-or-miss this year, playing in an expanded role in place of small forward Elijah Hughes, who’s now with the Utah Jazz. The 6-foot-5 wing has worked extensively with assistant coach Gerry McNamara to improve his ball-handling and shot-creation skills. Against Rider, he flashed the all-around skillset he promised to bring to central New York. But he looked overwhelmed in SU’s loss against Rutgers, forcing too many tough shots and going 1-for-7 in the first half.

Through Syracuse’s first five games, though, he never played lethargically. He always had energy. It’s what makes his performance against Northeastern so confounding.

There were two or three loose balls Griffin could’ve gotten to, Boeheim said. As Syracuse’s defense allowed Northeastern to shoot 7-for-18 in the first half, Griffin made two or three mistakes on defense that he simply can’t make, Boeheim said.

He theorized Griffin let his donut on offense affect his effort, but that seems wrong, as the effort wasn’t there to begin with. Boeheim said he’s “really disappointed with Alan” because he had opportunities to go for offensive rebounds but just stood on the perimeter instead.

“There’s no excuse for how Alan played,” Boeheim said. “He’s way too good a player to play like that.”

To begin the game, Griffin attempted a behind the back pass that was promptly stolen. He was slow getting back on defense during one play, allowing an open Northeastern 3 after it rebounded and was put back in.

Northeastern’s man-to-man defense bothered all of Syracuse’s shooters — SU went 2-for-18 from behind the arc — but Griffin couldn’t find anything close to an offensive rhythm. Three of his four misses came from 3.

“We’ve certainly got to get Alan back on track,” Boeheim said. “He worries about his offense, and the game is much more than that. It’s both ends of the court, and we’ve got to get him playing both ends.”

Syracuse struggled offensively all game and led Northeastern — the 17.5-point underdogs — by one at halftime. Griffin and Buddy Boeheim combined for two points.





Boeheim stuck with Buddy and Griffin to begin the second half. In the next seven minutes, Griffin missed two 3s and committed two turnovers. Buddy, who finished 1-for-12 on the night, missed four jumpers of his own. Boeheim pulled the two with 13:34 remaining.

But Boeheim tapped them both again with 10:06 left to play. That’s what coaches need to do to help a player rediscover their rhythm. But it didn’t work Wednesday, Boeheim said.

Griffin only lasted 25 seconds before committing another turnover. After the Rutgers game, Boeheim told Griffin he needs to get the ball to a guard to bring it up. Instead, he took it himself and coughed it up.

Boeheim yanked him again, this time for good. Boeheim kept Buddy in because, although his shot wasn’t falling, he competed on defense, Boeheim said postgame. At the time of Griffin’s final benching, Syracuse trailed 44-41. Kadary Richmond, the guard effectively replacing Griffin alongside Joe Girard III, led SU on an 8-2 run over the next three minutes.

For the first time this season, SU was better with Griffin on the bench. Northeastern remained close, but Syracuse took care of the ball and did just enough to stave off the Huskies with Griffin watching from the socially distant sideline.

Griffin can’t dwell on this performance, Boeheim said. He’s a confident player who needs to return to his upbeat and active ways.

“I think he’ll learn from this,” Boeheim said. “I think he’ll bounce back, and I think he’ll be ready to go Saturday.”