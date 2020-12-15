Abby Moloughney, Sarah Thompson win weekly CHA awards

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

College Hockey America has named forwards Abby Moloughney and Sarah Thompson the Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively.

Moloughney tallied two goals and two assists in two home games against Penn State this weekend, part of Syracuse’s four-game series against the Nittany Lions. The junior forward scored the second-period equalizer and assisted the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 4-2 win. Moloughney has seven points on the season, averaging 1.0 points per game.

“Abby’s been really consistent, and she creates a lot offensively, a lot of our top chances,” head coach Paul Flanagan said. “She utilizes her speed, she’s good with her stick and she’s just a real heart-and-soul player.”

Thompson scored her first collegiate goal in Saturday’s victory and also assisted Victoria Klimek’s last-minute, empty-net goal. The Ottawa native is a key member of a freshman class that has combined for 14 points so far.

CHA last week named Klimek the Player of the Week following three goals in the two road games against Penn State. Freshman Rayla Clemons was also named the league’s Rookie of the Month following a four-point start to her collegiate career.





CHA has yet to release the remainder of the regular season schedule, but Syracuse is expected to return to the ice in 2021.