Aaron Hackett enters transfer portal, won’t return to Syracuse in 2021

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Senior tight end Aaron Hackett has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed to The Daily Orange in a text message on Monday. He will not return to Syracuse in 2021.

Hackett has one remaining year of eligibility, due to the NCAA’s ruling that the fall season would not count as a year of eligibility. Prior to the season, Hackett was planning to opt-out because he was not 100% healthy after a torn pectoral muscle hindered his offseason, his father, David said. Multiple schools have inquired about the senior tight end from Venice High School in Florida, who was primarily a blocker before breaking out as a receiver during his junior season.

“I am extremely grateful for my time at Syracuse University these last three and a half years,” Hackett said in a text. “I am truly honored to have played for such a historically great program with such amazing fan support. I am appreciative of Coach Babers and Coach Reno Ferri for taking a chance on me four years ago and giving me the opportunity to represent Syracuse University.

I have met so many amazing people here and created friendships that will last a lifetime. I am extremely grateful for all my teammates who battled through this adversity this season and did not stop fighting until the end. To all those who supported me through the highs and lows over the last 4 seasons, I cannot express my gratitude deeply enough. Although I am unsure of my next step, I will not be returning to Syracuse for the 2021 season. However, I will always be part of the Syracuse Orange family. Thank you!”

Advertisement

Once the NCAA granted a free year of eligibility, Hackett decided to play. He lost about 13 pounds between the spring and the start of the 2020 season because of the pectoral injury.

In 2019, Hackett and tight end Luke Benson were the two most efficient receiving options in the Orange’s offense, despite limited usage. But Hackett’s usage rate dropped from 6.6% in 2019 to 2.2% on passing plays in 2020.

He was poised to take a step forward in the receiving game in 2020, in his second year with quarterback Tommy DeVito. But coordinator Sterlin Gilbert’s past career offenses haven’t prominently featured tight ends, and that didn’t change when he arrived at Syracuse.

After 23 catches for 205 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, Hackett had just 10 receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns in a 2020 season where the Orange had the third-lowest offense in Division I FBS football.





Hackett was the first, but not the last player to enter the transfer portal on Monday, two days after Syracuse finished with a 1-10 record in a 45-21 loss to No. 2 Notre Dame. Running back Markenzy Pierre, linebacker Tyler Cook and defensive lineman Josh Black were all reported to be leaving SU.

All of the seniors are eligible to return for another season, and head coach Dino Babers met with each of them on Sunday to discuss their futures. None of the other players have given an indication of where they stand, but Babers said he’d need their decisions soon.