A freshman star, a smooth return and SU women’s basketball’s 5-1 start

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, breaks down the women’s basketball program’s pause due to a positive COVID-19 test. Beat writer Roshan Fernandez joins the podcast to discuss what to expect from conference games, the play from Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis and the introduction of Kamilla Cardoso to the team.

Our host and editorial director is Thomas Shults. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor and Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor.

Listen on Apple Podcasts here.

Listen on Spotify:

Advertisement

Listen on Anchor: