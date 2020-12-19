19% of students sexually assaulted while at SU, survey says

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

About 19% of Syracuse University students who participated in a 2020 survey said they have experienced nonconsensual sexual contact at SU, results released Thursday show.

The data is part of the Survey on Sexual and Relationship Violence that was sent to a random sample of 4,000 SU students. A total of 1,160 students — about 29% of those who received the questions — participated in the survey, which asked about attitudes, awareness and experiences relating to sexual and relationship violence.

SU last conducted the survey in spring 2018. New York state’s Enough is Enough legislation requires that institutions survey students on sexual and relationship violence every two years.

Of the students who said they were sexually assaulted, about 95% did not file a report. The lack of reporting is a trend among other forms of sexual and relationship violence included in the survey. Almost all respondents who said they experienced dating violence, sexual harassment or stalking also said they did not file a report.

Advertisement

About 24% of survey respondents said they have experienced dating violence while at SU, and about 17% said they have been sexually harassed. The largest category of students affected by sexual assault, harassment, stalking or relationship violence were first-year students.

Only 218 students responded to questions about where nonconsensual sexual contact took place. About 52% of respondents said the incident had occurred on campus — in a residence hall, campus facility or the house of a Greek life organization.

The survey also asked students about bystander intervention and defining consent. The 2020 survey shows that about 23% of students who responded have witnessed a situation since coming to SU that they thought could lead to sexual assault. About 64% of students asked the person who appeared to be at risk if they needed help. About 10% of students didn’t take any action.

Students were also asked to define “affirmative consent.” About 53% of respondents selected the option defining consent as a verbal “yes,” while about 45% chose the definition of “a voluntary and mutual decision among all participants to engage in sexual activity.”

SU sent the survey to twice as many students in 2020 than it did in 2018, and its response rate increased by about 5%.

Information collected from the survey provides “important insight” to guide SU’s sexual and relationship violence prevention efforts, said Rob Hradsky, co-chair of the Chancellor’s Task Force on Sexual and Relationship Violence, in a summary of the survey results released Thursday.