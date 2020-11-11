A look at the SU women’s soccer players who signed National Letters of Intent

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse women’s soccer announced nine additions on Wednesday for National Signing Day. The Orange picked up a forward, five midfielders, two defenders and a goalkeeper in the batch of recruits, three of whom join Syracuse from Ontario, Canada.

In head coach Nicky Adams’ second year, Syracuse (1-7, 1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) struggled through a shortened 2020 season and finished with the worst record in program history.

“2021 will technically really be my first recruiting class that we’ll have coming in,” head coach Nicky Adams said. I was hired so late in 2019 that in 2020 we were just focusing on transfers.”

The Orange have nine seniors and two graduate students moving on from their time at Syracuse, including goaltender Lysianne Proulx, who led all of Division I in saves per game (9.13) this past season.

Below are the players that signed their National Letters of Intent to Syracuse on Wednesday:

Koby Commandant, Midfielder, John F. Ross (Ontario) CVI

Chloe Deveze, Midfielder, San Clemente (California) High School

Erin Flurey, Forward, Central (New Hampshire) High School

Sierra Giorgio, Goalkeeper, Bill Crothers (Ontario) Secondary School

Kylen Grant, Defender, Sir Wilfrid Laurier (Ontario) Secondary School

Emma Klein, Midfielder, Amherst Central (New York) High School

Kendyl Lauher, Defender, Cannon (North Carolina) School

Ashley Rauch, Midfielder, South Lakes (Virginia) High School

Margaret (Mags) Thornton, Midfielder, West Chester East (Pennsylvania) High School

This post will be updated with additional reporting.