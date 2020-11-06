Walsh enters quarantine for 2nd time after possible coronavirus exposure

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh entered a 14-day quarantine on Friday after learning he had come into contact with a city employee who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

This is the second time the mayor has entered quarantine within a month. Walsh entered a precautionary quarantine at the beginning of October after he attended an event with another mayor who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city has not released the identity of the employee who tested positive.

Walsh, who is considered an essential employee, will continue working while quarantined. He is experiencing no symptoms and will receive COVID-19 testing next week, the release said.

“I wear a mask whenever I’m in the presence of others and so do the people around me,” Walsh said. “The situation is a reminder to everyone that COVID-19 cases are increasing in the region and country. We all must take the right precautions — wear masks, keep social distancing, wash hands frequently and get tested.”

The city of Syracuse is currently experiencing a large increase in coronavirus cases and has 213 active cases as of Thursday.

