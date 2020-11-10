Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, Charlotte de Vries make ACC All-tournament team

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and Charlotte de Vries have been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-tournament team.

van den Nieuwenhof, a freshman defender, scored two goals in Syracuse’s (5-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) semifinal run in the ACC tournament. She also had the second-most shots on the team this season (21), behind only de Vries (26). During the Orange’s two tournament games, de Vries had six shots, two of which were on goal.

The Orange were eliminated by North Carolina in the semifinal round, and the Tar Heels advanced to face No. 1 seed Louisville in the final. UNC upset the Cardinals, 4-2, on Sunday and secured its fourth consecutive ACC tournament title.

Against No. 6 seed Duke in the quarterfinal, Syracuse trailed 2-0 early on before goals from Laura Graziosi and van den Nieuwenhof’s shot off a penalty corner helped the Orange draw level to force overtime. Graziosi scored the winner two minutes into the overtime period, and SU advanced to play UNC.

Advertisement

The following day, the Orange trailed 3-1, the singular goal once again courtesy of a van den Nieunwenhof penalty corner. Frequently, SJ Quigley’s penalty insertions are sequences of passes and layoffs that end with van den Nieuwenhof firing a shot. The Orange also use her as a decoy, telling the freshman to fake a shot to draw opposing defenders so a teammate can shoot. All three of van den Nieuwenhof’s goals this season have been on penalty corners.

A penalty stroke goal in overtime from the Tar Heels’ Bryn Boylan ultimately sealed SU’s fate, but head coach Ange Bradley was optimistic of SU’s future.

“This team is going to be around,” Bradley said. “We have a ton of freshmen and they’re going to find a way to win a championship.”