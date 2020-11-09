Tiana Mangakahia named to watch list for nation’s top point guard award

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia was named to a watch list for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award on Monday. The award recognizes the top point guard in Division I NCAA Women’s basketball.

Mangakahia is entering her fifth season at Syracuse after sitting out last season while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The guard had a successful double mastectomy in November 2019 and was declared cancer-free.

Mangakahia is Syracuse’s all-time assist leader with 591, and led the country in assists and assists per game in 2017-18, averaging 9.8 assists per game. The next season, Mangakahia broke the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament record with 13 assists against Miami on March 8.

Two years ago, Mangakahia was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention and was a Top-5 Finalist for the 2019 Nancy Lieberman Award. She was also named to the All-ACC First Team and was named the Syracuse Female Athlete of the Year.

Mangakahia recorded the program’s first points-rebounds-assists triple-double against UNC on Jan. 13, 2019 when she scored 34 points and 10 rebounds and assists. A month later the guard recorded a season high 44 points against Florida State, matching a career high from a year earlier against Georgia Tech.

Mangakahia returns to a team that finished eighth in the ACC standings last year with a 9-9 conference record, before being eliminated by Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament.