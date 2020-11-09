SU won’t stream, record in-person classes spring semester

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will not stream or record in-person classes during the spring semester, an SU official announced Monday.

Students taking classes held entirely in-person will be expected to physically attend those classes unless they are sick or have arranged a disability-related absence, said Chris Johnson, associate provost for academic affairs, in a campus-wide email.

Those who will not be on campus for the spring semester can’t register for any in-person courses, which will not have an online component to accommodate them. Students studying remotely will be limited to enrolling in hybrid or online courses, Johnson said.

Many in-person classes held at SU during the fall semester have offered a virtual component so students who are studying remotely or are unable to attend class can still join in real time. Johnson did not explain the reasoning for the change.

Professors will help those taking in-person courses in the spring make up any missed work, Johnson said.

SU students can now search for and begin scheduling classes for spring 2021 and will be able to view courses by mode of instruction.