SU will hold several events for students to discuss election this week

As Election Day approaches, Syracuse University has several events planned for students to engage in and discuss the 2020 election.

Here’s a rundown of several discussions, panels and lectures that will take place virtually and in person over the next few days:

Election dialogue sessions

When: Nov. 1 to Nov. 6 at varying times

Where: Zoom

SU’s Student Activism Engagement Team and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host a series of informal dialogue sessions about the election. During the sessions, which are facilitated by students and staff, participants will share their perspectives on how the election will impact the country.

Facilitated dialogues and roundtable discussion

When: Monday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Seven SU professors who will lead a “small group dialogue” about several political issues that this year’s election will hinge on.

The discussion’s participants include Kristen Barnes, a law professor who teaches courses in voting rights law; Kenneth Baynes, a philosophy professor in the College of Arts and Sciences; Jeffery Gonda, an associate professor of history; Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor of communications; Nina Kohn, a professor of law; James Steinberg, a professor of social science; and Margaret Thompson, an associate professor of history and political science.

Election Eve: What to Expect & Difficult Conversations

When: Monday at 7 p.m.

Where: Hybrid format, Zoom and Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium (sign up is required for in-person attendance)

The Newhouse School of Public Communications will host a hybrid panel discussion as part of the school’s 2020 election series. Hub Brown, an associate dean in Newhouse, will moderate the discussion featuring Scott MacFarlane, an SU alumnus and investigative reporter at News4, and Anne Osborne, a professor of communications at Newhouse.

Informal drop-in conversations with SU faculty

When: Tuesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Where: Zoom

David Driesen, a professor in the College of Law, Christopher Faricy, an associate professor of political science, and Shana Garidian, an associate professor and chair of political science, will lead virtual conversations for students about the election and different political issues.

Election 2020: The Day After

When: Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Where: Zoom

SU’s College of Law will host an interactive panel discussion on the results of the election. William Banks, a professor emeritus, will moderate the panel, which will include Kristen Barnes, Jennifer Breen and Mark Nevitt, who are all professors in the College of Law.

Election Recap: What Happened and What’s Next?

When: Wednesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Nine SU professors will lead small group conversations about the results of the election and how they will impact certain issues in the future.

A View From Inside the Beltway

When: Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Several experts from think tanks and policy organizations will discuss the results of the election and how they will affect political extremism, foreign relations and democracy.

The event will feature Jessica Brandy, who is the head of research and policy at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a bipartisan organization that is part of the German Marshall Fund of the United States and helps to defend democratic institutions in the country.

It will also include Matt Bennett, the executive vice president for public affairs at Third Way, a public policy think tank based in Washington, D.C., as well as Darrell West, the vice president and director of governance studies at the Brooking institution, a political research group based in D.C.

David Bennett, a professor emeritus of history at SU, will moderate the discussion.

After the Election: Spirituality, Civil Conversations and Social Healing

When: Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Zoom and Facebook Live

The presentation is part of Hendricks Chapel’s Matters that Matter lecture series. It will feature Brian Konkol, the dean of Hendricks Chapel, and Krista Tippett, the creator of the On Being Project, an organization that produces podcasts and a public radio show on spiritual inquiry and social healing.

Post Election Panel: What Happened and Why? What are the Likely Policy Implications?

When: Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom

The panel, co-hosted by Maxwell and the Campbell Public Affairs Institute, is part of the State of Democracy lecture series and will feature four panelists who will discuss the results of the election and how they will affect the country in the future.

The panelists include Len Burman, a professor of public administration and international affairs, Jenn Jackson, a political science professor, James Steinberg, a professor of social science, international affairs and law, and Margaret Thompson, a professor of history and political science.