SU confirms 18 new coronavirus cases, 16 away from moving classes online

The active case numbers include active cases both within and outside central New York. The total case number includes all active cases and recoveries, both within and outside central New York, since Aug. 2.

Nov. 5

Syracuse University has come closer to shifting classes online than at any other point during the fall semester after confirming 18 new cases among students in central New York on Thursday.

The total number of active cases among SU students and employees in central New York is now 68. The total number of students in quarantine now stands at 298, an increase of 63 students since Wednesday. SU still has “plenty of quarantine space,” said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement to The Daily Orange.

The university has also confirmed 84 positive COVID-19 tests since the start of the most recent New York state-mandated reporting period, which ends Friday. If SU confirms 16 more cases before the end of the reporting period, the state will require the university to move all classes online for at least two weeks.

This is the closest SU has come to reaching the 100 case limit, surpassing its previous record of 80 positive tests, which were reported at the height of an emerging COVID-19 cluster among students in early October.

Nov. 4

SU confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases among students in central New York. The total number of active cases among all SU students, faculty and staff in the region is currently 56, an increase of eight since Tuesday.

There are also 235 students in quarantine, an increase of 15 since Tuesday.

Nov. 3

SU confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases among students in central New YorK. The total number of active cases among all SU students, faculty and staff in the region is currently 48, an increase of seven since Monday.

Nov. 2

SU confirmed two new COVID-19 among students in central New York today. The total number of active cases among all SU students, faculty and staff in the region is currently 41.

Nov. 1

SU confirmed two COVID-19 cases among students in central New York and one among employees. The total number of active cases among all SU students and employees in central New York is now 41.

Oct. 31

SU confirmed two cases of COVID-19 among students in central New York, bringing the total number of actives cases among students, faculty and staff in the region to 38.

Oct. 30

SU confirmed eight COVID-19 cases among students in central New York and two cases among employees. There are now 37 active cases among all SU students and employees in the region.

SU officials warned earlier Friday that a cluster of cases linked to two off-campus parties could result in a campus shutdown. The university is currently working to identify and begin conduct proceedings against students involved.

If SU reports 63 more positive tests by Nov. 9, it will have to suspend in-person classes.

Oct. 29

SU confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday among students in central New York, one of its largest single-day increases this semester. There are now 29 active cases among all students, faculty and staff in central New York.

There are 90 students are in quarantine, an increase of 16 since Wednesday.

Oct. 28

SU confirmed three new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday among students in central New York. The total number of active cases among students, faculty and staff is now 13.

Oct.27

SU confirmed four new COVID-19 cases since Monday among students in central New York. The total number of active cases among students, faculty and staff remains at 13.

Oct. 26

SU has confirmed one new COVID-19 case since Sunday among students in central New York. There are now 13 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, a decrease of one since Sunday.

Oct. 25

SU has not confirmed any new COVID-19 cases since Saturday among students in central New York. There are now 14 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, a decrease of one since Saturday.

Oct. 24

SU confirmed three new COVID-19 cases since Friday among students in central New York. There are now 15 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, an increase of two since Friday.

There are 64 students in quarantine, a decrease of nine.

Oct. 23

SU confirmed two new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, one among a student in central New York and one among an employee. There are now 13 active cases, an increase of one since Thursday.

There are 73 students in quarantine, a decrease of 10.

Oct. 22

SU has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday among students or faculty in central New York. The number of active cases has remained at 12, the same as the day before.

There are currently 83 students in quarantine, a decrease of 16 since Wednesday.

Oct. 21

SU has confirmed one new COVID-19 case since Tuesday among students or faculty in central New York. There are now 12 active cases, a decrease of one since yesterday.

Oct. 20

SU has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases since Monday among students or faculty in central New York. There are now 13 active cases, a decrease of 7 since Monday.

Oct. 19

SU confirmed one new COVID-19 case since Sunday among students or faculty in central New York. There are now 20 active cases, a decrease of 5.

SU also confirmed one new COVID-19 case among students or faculty outside of central New York.

Oct. 18

SU confirmed no new COVID-19 cases since Saturday among students or faculty in central New York. There are now 25 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, a decrease of 31.

There are 190 students in quarantine, a decrease of 46.

Oct. 17

SU confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 since Friday among students in central New York. There are now 57 active cases among all students, faculty and staff in central New York. There are 236 students in quarantine, a decrease of 17.

Oct. 16

SU confirmed one new COVID-19 case since Thursday among students in central New York. There are now 71 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, a decrease of 16 since Thursday.

There are 253 students in quarantine, a decrease of 10.

Oct. 15

SU confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday among students in central New York. The number of active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York decreased by 11, to 88.

Oct. 14

SU confirmed five COVID-19 cases since Tuesday among students in central New York.

There are now 99 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York. This is the highest number of active infections SU has reported since in-person classes resumed Aug. 24.

There are now 281 students in quarantine, an increase of five since Tuesday.

Oct. 13

SU confirmed 11 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday among students in central New York. There are now 97 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, an increase of eight since Monday. This is the highest number of active infections SU has reported since in-person classes resumed Aug. 24.

There are 276 students in quarantine, an increase of 35 since Monday.

Oct. 12

SU confirmed six COVID-19 cases on Monday among students in central New York. There are now 89 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, an increase of eight since Sunday. This is the highest number of active infections has SU reported since in-person classes resumed Aug. 24.

Oct. 11

SU confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday among students in central New York, the first time it has done so since Oct. 1.

SU is currently monitoring 86 active cases in central New York, the highest number of infections since in-person classes resumed on Aug. 24. At least 67 of those cases are directly connected to at least one party at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue. There are 220 SU students in quarantine.

Oct. 10

SU confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday among students in central New York.

This brings the total number of active cases among all students, faculty and staff in central New York to 86, the highest number of infections since SU began reporting cases on Aug. 2. Cases continue to increase after SU identified an emerging cluster of infections related to at least one off-campus party that took place late last week.

There are now 209 students in quarantine.

Oct. 9

SU confirmed 12 COVID-19 cases on Friday among students in central New York.

The university is currently monitoring 76 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, the highest number of infections since SU began reporting cases on Aug. 2. Approximately 68 of these cases are related to one or more off-campus parties held late last week.

Oct. 8

SU confirmed 20 COVID-19 cases for a second straight day on Thursday among students in central New York, two days after confirming that a COVID-19 cluster had emerged on campus.

There are now 65 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, the highest number of infections since SU began reporting cases on Aug. 2.

Oct. 7

SU confirmed 20 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday among students in central New York, one day after confirming that a COVID-19 cluster had emerged on campus.

There are now 45 active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, the highest number of infections since SU began reporting cases on Aug. 2. There are now 134 students in quarantine, an increase of 72 since yesterday.

SU announced Tuesday that as many as 45 coronavirus cases are associated with a party that took place at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue late last week. It is unclear whether the dashboard has been updated to reflect all infections connected to the party.

The university as of Wednesday has reported 47 positive COVID-19 tests within a 14-day period.

Oct. 6

SU identified 16 COVID-19 cases since Monday among students in central New York, with case numbers spiking on campus due to an emerging cluster of cases. The total number of active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York is now 25.

There are 62 students are currently in quarantine, an increase of 22 since yesterday.

Oct. 5

SU confirmed five COVID-19 cases among students in central New York. The total number of active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York is now nine, an increase of four since Sunday.

There are currently 40 students in quarantine, an increase of two since Sunday.

Oct. 4

SU confirmed one new COVID-19 case since Saturday among students in central New York. There are currently five active cases in central New York, an increase of one.

The number of students in quarantine is now 38, a decrease of 93 since Saturday.

Oct. 3

SU confirmed one new case of COVID-19 since Friday among students in central New York. The total number of active cases among students and faculty in central New York is still four

There are 16 more SU students in quarantine than there were Friday, bringing the total to 131.

Oct. 2

SU confirmed two cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, one among students in central New York and one among employees in the region. The total number of active cases among SU students and employees in the region remains at four. There are 115 students are now in quarantine, a decrease of 6 since yesterday.

Oct. 1

SU confirmed no new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday among students or employees in central New York. The number of active cases in central New York is now four, a decrease of four since Wednesday.

There are now 121 students in quarantine, an increase of two since Wednesday.

Sept. 30

SU confirmed no new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday among students or employees. There are currently eight active cases among students and employees in central New York, a decrease of two since Tuesday.

There are now 119 students in quarantine, a decrease of 26 since Tuesday.

Sept. 29

SU confirmed one COVID-19 case since Monday among employees in central New York and no new cases among students. There are currently 10 active cases among SU students and employees in central New York, a total that remains the same as Monday.

There are currently 145 students in quarantine, an increase of 23 since Monday.

Sept. 28

SU confirmed one COVID-19 case since Sunday among students in central New York. There are currently 10 active cases among SU students and employees in central New York, a decrease of three since Sunday.

There are now 122 students in quarantine, an increase of 28 since Sunday.

Sept. 26

SU confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 since Friday among students or employees in central New York.

The university confirmed four new recoveries since Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases down to 13. There are currently 94 students in quarantine, a decrease of 24 since Friday.

Sept. 25

SU confirmed one case of COVID-19 since Thursday among students in central New York.

The number of active cases among SU students and employees CNY stands at 18, a decrease of nine since Thursday. There are 102 students currently in quarantine, a decrease of 24 since Thursday.

Sept. 24

SU reported two cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, one among students in central New York and one among employees in the area.

There are now 26 active cases among SU students, faculty and staff in central New York. There are 126 students in quarantine, a decrease of one since Wednesday.

Sept. 23

SU confirmed one case of COVID-19 since Monday among students in central New York.

There are now 27 active cases among SU students, faculty and staff, a decrease of three since Monday. There is one active case among SU students and employees outside of central New York, a decrease of one since Monday.

The number of SU students in quarantine decrease by two since Monday, now standing at 127. Of those who’ve contracted the virus, 58 have recovered.

There are currently 2 active cases among SU students and employees outside of central New York.

SU has administered a total of 46,836 COVID-19 tests on campus since reporting began on Aug. 2 and has conducted 10,866 tests in the last 10 days.

Sept. 21

There are now 31 active COVID-19 cases among SU students, faculty and staff in central New York, and 105 students are now in quarantine, a decrease of four since Friday. Friday marked the first time that the number of SU students in quarantine surpassed the triple digits since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU has experienced an uptick in cases over the past two weeks, with 34 positive cases confirmed since Sept. 12 among SU community members. University officials have largely attributed the spike in cases to students who traveled to other colleges during Labor Day weekend.

In total, 51 students, faculty and staff have recovered from the virus. There have been no new cases reported among SU employees.

There are currently 2 active cases among SU students and employees outside of central New York.

SU has administered 44,647 COVID-19 tests on campus since Aug. 2 and 12, 904 in the last 10 days.

Sept. 18

SU confirmed nine cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday among students in central New York.

There are now 30 active cases among SU students, faculty and staff in central New York, and 109 students are now in quarantine, an increase of 18 since Wednesday. This is the first time the number of SU students in quarantine has surpassed triple-digits since reporting began Aug. 2.

University officials have largely attributed this week’s uptick in cases to students who traveled to other colleges during Labor Day weekend.

In total, 45 students, faculty and staff have recovered from the virus. There have been no new cases reported among SU employees.

SU has administered 42,555 COVID-19 tests on campus since Aug. 2 and 17,678 in the last 10 days.

Sept. 16

SU confirmed 13 cases of the COVID-19 since Monday among students in central New York. This is the largest number of new cases in central New York that SU has reported since Aug. 2, when reporting began. The university is currently monitoring 23 active cases within the area.

There are currently 91 SU students in quarantine, an increase of 23 since Monday.

The university has administered nearly 15,000 COVID-19 tests in its second round of on-campus testing, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release Wednesday. More than 80% of students have participated in the second round of testing, Haynie said.

Sept. 14

SU reported seven cases of the COVID-19 since Friday among students in central New York. There are now 10 active cases among SU students, faculty and staff in central New York.

There are 68 students are now in quarantine, an increase of 48 since Friday.

Sept. 11

SU confirmed four cases of the COVID-19 since Wednesday among students in central New York.

The number of active cases among students, faculty and staff is now five, an increase of one since Wednesday. SU reported three recoveries since Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40.

There are currently 20 students in quarantine, an increase of two since Wednesday. There have been no new cases reported among SU employees.

SU has administered 32,116 COVID-19 tests on campus since Aug. 2 and 9,957 in the last ten days.

Sept. 9

SU confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 since Monday among students in central New York.

The number of active cases among SU students, faculty and staff in the central New York area rose to four, an increase of two since Monday. There are no active cases among SU students and employees outside of central New York.

There are currently 18 SU students in quarantine, a decrease of two since Monday. Of those who’ve contracted the virus, 37 have recovered.

There have been no new cases reported among SU employees. One SU employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU has administered a total of 27,622 COVID-19 tests on campus since reporting began and has conducted 5,639 tests in the last 10 days.

Sept. 7

SU confirmed one case of the COVID-19 since Friday among students in central New York.

The number of active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York dropped to two, a decrease of three since Friday. There are no new cases of the virus among faculty and staff.

There are currently 20 students in quarantine, a decrease of 18 since Friday. SU also reported four recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 37.

SU has administered a total of 25,310 tests on campus since reporting began Aug. 2 and has conducted 3,468 tests in the last ten days.

Sept. 4

SU has reported no new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday among students or employees in central New York.

The number of active cases among students, staff and faculty has dropped to five, a decrease of four since Wednesday. There are no active cases among SU students and employees outside of central New York.

There are currently 38 students in quarantine, a decrease of seven since Wednesday.

SU has administered a total of 23, 892 COVID-19 test since reporting started on Aug. 2 and 3,284 tests have been administered in the last 10 days.

Sept. 2

SU confirmed one case of COVID-19 since Monday among students in central New York.

The number of active cases among SU students, faculty and staff in the central New York area dropped to nine, a decrease of three since Monday. There are no active cases among SU students and employees outside of central New York.

There are currently 45 SU students in quarantine, a decrease of eight since Monday. Of those who’ve contracted the virus, 29 have recovered.

There have been no new cases reported among SU employees. One SU employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU has administered a total of 23,256 COVID-19 tests on campus since reporting began and has conducted 5,302 tests in the last 10 days.

Aug. 31

SU has reported four COVID-19 cases since Friday among students in central New York.

The new cases raise the total number of active infections among SU students, faculty and staff in central New York to 12, an increase of two since Friday, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are no new cases reported among SU employees. One employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU has confirmed 38 total COVID-19 cases among students and employees both within and outside of central New York since reporting began Aug. 2. Of those who’ve contracted the virus, 26 have recovered.

There are currently 53 SU students in quarantine, an increase of 14 since Friday.

SU has administered a total of 22,126 tests on campus since reporting began and has conducted 10,358 tests in the last 10 days.

Aug. 28

SU has reported one COVID-19 case since Wednesday among students in central New York.

The additional case brings the total number of active COVID-19 infections among SU students and employees in central New York to 10, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are no new cases among SU employees, according to the dashboard. Only one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU has confirmed 34 total COVID-19 cases among students and employees both within and outside central New York since reporting began Aug. 2. Of those who’ve contracted the virus, 23 have recovered.

There are currently 39 SU students in quarantine, an increase of 13 since Wednesday. Not all students in quarantine are staying in SU’s quarantine housing at the Sheraton Hotel.

SU has administered a total of 21,656 tests on campus since reporting began and has conducted 17,761 in the last 10 days.

Aug. 26

SU confirmed seven COVID-19 cases among students in the central New York area since Monday.

Two days after the official start of residential classes, the number of active cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York has increased to nine, the university’s COVID-19 dashboard shows. A total of 26 students are now in quarantine, an increase of 14 since Monday.

Not all students in quarantine are staying in SU’s quarantine housing at the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications. SU officials have said the availability of quarantine and isolation housing would play a pivotal role in any decision to shut down campus.

SU has now confirmed 33 total COVID-19 cases among students and employees both in and outside of central New York since reporting began Aug. 2, with 23 cases having recovered. One SU employee has tested positive for the virus since reporting began.

The university has also administered a total of 21,043 COVID-19 tests on campus, conducting 17,885 in the last 10 days.

Aug. 24

The number of active COVID-19 infections among SU students has decreased by 10, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The university confirmed one new student case in central New York since Friday. SU also confirmed one new employee case, its first since reporting began Aug. 2. The employee has not been on campus since Aug. 11, according to the dashboard.

In total, 22 students have recovered from COVID-19 since Aug. 2. Twelve students are currently in quarantine, a decrease of six since Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases, a figure that includes both active infections and recoveries, now stands at 26. Of those, 25 are among students both within and outside of central New York.

SU has administered a total of 19,473 tests on campus, with 5,948 tests conducted since Friday and 15,540 tests administered in the last 10 days.

Aug. 21

Five additional students in central New York have tested positive for COVID-19, according to SU’s COVID-19 tracker.

SU is currently monitoring 14 active cases among students, seven within central New York and seven outside of the region. There are now 18 students in quarantine, and the university has administered 12,181 tests on campus in the past 10 days.

In total, 25 students both within and outside of central New York have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 2, and 11 have recovered. The university confirmed the total number of cases, which is not displayed on the dashboard, is the combination of both active cases and recoveries.

Students living off campus must get a COVID-19 screening before they can begin classes on Monday. The screenings will be offered through Sunday between noon and 6 p.m. at the corner of Ostrom and Euclid avenues, as well as the former Health Services center and Falk College Plaza. SU will also offer screenings at the Skytop Parking Lot from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Aug. 18

SU has confirmed five COVID-19 cases among students since Aug. 11, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of the five cases, two are among students within central New York.

The university is currently monitoring 13 active cases among students, five within central New York and eight outside the region. Ten students are currently in quarantine.

In total, 23 students have tested positive since Aug. 2, and 10 have recovered. No SU employees have tested positive for the virus. The university has administered 4,850 tests on campus since last week and 6,194 tests since reporting began Aug. 2.

SU confirmed last week that three students in central New York had tested positive for the virus since Aug. 2. The three cases have not resulted in any additional exposures, a university official said Aug. 11.

Aug. 11

Eight SU students have tested positive for the COVID-19 since Aug. 2.

SU updated its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday to begin tracking the number of new infections among SU students and employees, as well as the total number of active cases, students quarantining and tests administered on campus.

Three of the cases are among students in central New York, while five are among those outside of the area. No employees have tested positive for the virus. The university has administered 1,344 tests on campus.

Students are required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of arriving on campus. SU instructed students who lack reliable access to testing to request an at-home testing kit from the university to complete prior to traveling to campus.

Returning students subject to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory must receive testing during their self-quarantine. Students quarantining in SU housing were required Aug. 2 to verify at a drive-thru check-in at Manley Field House that they received a negative test pre-arrival.

Results for at-home testing kits become available between 48 and 72 hours after the sample arrives at the lab, university officials have said.

Graphics by Richard J Chang | Digital Managing Editor